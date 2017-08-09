Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armour Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Advanced Protective Gear and Armour Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

Report Details:

The report provides in depth study of “Advanced Protective Gear and Armour Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The “Advanced Protective Gear and Armour Market" report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies Advanced Protective Gear and Armour in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report has a complete understanding of market value and quantity, technological progress, macro-economic and governmental policy based on past and present data along with the current and upcoming trends in the market.

Global Advanced Protective Gear and Armour market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;

The top manufacturers/key players including,

3M

Kimberly-Clark

Royal TenCate

Teijin Aramid

BAE Systems

Armor Source

Ballistic Body Armor

Blucher GMBH

Donaldson, Co.inc.

Espin Technologies Inc.

Honeywell Safety Products

Innotex

Ceradyne

Alliant Techsystems Inc. (ATK)

Ansell

E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA)

Polymer Group Inc. (PGI)

Tex-Shield Inc.

Rheinmentall AG

Point Blank Enterprises

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

Eagle Industries

Survitec Group Limited

M Cubed Technologies

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Advanced Protective Gear and Armour in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Thermal Protective Clothing

Chemical Clothing

Biological Clothing

Ancillary Protection Clothing

Ballistic Clothing

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Advanced Protective Gear and Armour for each application, including

Law Enforcement

Industrial

Domestic

Sports and Fitness

Science and Technology

Agriculture

Forestry

Government

Utilities

