Global Smart Weapons Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Smart Weapons Market is expected to grow from $12.12 billion in 2016 to reach $19.71 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.1%

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

Global Smart Weapons Market is expected to grow from $12.12 billion in 2016 to reach $19.71 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Increasing number of innovations and replacement programs, growing demand for precision weapons and decreasing burden on logistics are some factors favoring the market. However, arms transfer regulations and decreasing defense budgets of developed economies are some restraints hampering the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand in emerging nations, regularity of weapons and threat from terrorism are the significant opportunities for the market size over the forecast period.

By platform, land segment dominates the global market due to growing need for anti tank missile systems by U.S. government. North America is expected to witness significant growth rate due to growing demand for counter terrorist activities and military equipment modernization.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1631196-smart-weapons-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Some of the key players in this market include Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Lockheed, Martin Corporation, SAAB Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Textron Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall Ag, BAE Systems, PLC, MBDA, Inc., Orbital ATK and The Boeing Company.

Platforms Covered:

• Airborne

• Land-Based

• Naval

Technologies Covered:

• Lasers

• Radar

o Passive Homing

o Active Homing

• Global Positioning System (GPS)

• Infrared

o IR Homing

o IIR Homing

• Other Technologies

Products Covered:

• Guided Firearms

o Smart Guns Weapons

o Small Smart Weapons

o Shoulder-Fired Weapons

• Guided Rockets

o Anti-Submarine

o Anti-Tank & Tactical

o Air-To-Air & Air-To-Surface

• Munitions

o Target Pods

o Guided Bombs

• Guided Projectiles

o Guided Artillery Shells

o Guided Mortar Rounds

• Missiles

o Anti-Ship & Anti-Submarine Missiles

o Anti-Tank Missiles

o Air-To-Air & Air-To-Surface Missiles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1631196-smart-weapons-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

…..

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Thales Group

10.2 Raytheon Company

10.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.4 SAAB Group

10.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation

10.6 Textron Inc.

10.7 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

10.8 General Dynamics Corporation

10.9 Rheinmetall Ag

10.10 BAE Systems, PLC.

10.11 MBDA, Inc.

10.12 Orbital ATK

10.13 The Boeing Company

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1631196

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Continued....