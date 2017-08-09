Global Smart Weapons Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Global Smart Weapons Market is expected to grow from $12.12 billion in 2016 to reach $19.71 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.1%
Summary
Global Smart Weapons Market is expected to grow from $12.12 billion in 2016 to reach $19.71 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Increasing number of innovations and replacement programs, growing demand for precision weapons and decreasing burden on logistics are some factors favoring the market. However, arms transfer regulations and decreasing defense budgets of developed economies are some restraints hampering the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand in emerging nations, regularity of weapons and threat from terrorism are the significant opportunities for the market size over the forecast period.
By platform, land segment dominates the global market due to growing need for anti tank missile systems by U.S. government. North America is expected to witness significant growth rate due to growing demand for counter terrorist activities and military equipment modernization.
Some of the key players in this market include Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Lockheed, Martin Corporation, SAAB Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Textron Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Rheinmetall Ag, BAE Systems, PLC, MBDA, Inc., Orbital ATK and The Boeing Company.
Platforms Covered:
• Airborne
• Land-Based
• Naval
Technologies Covered:
• Lasers
• Radar
o Passive Homing
o Active Homing
• Global Positioning System (GPS)
• Infrared
o IR Homing
o IIR Homing
• Other Technologies
Products Covered:
• Guided Firearms
o Smart Guns Weapons
o Small Smart Weapons
o Shoulder-Fired Weapons
• Guided Rockets
o Anti-Submarine
o Anti-Tank & Tactical
o Air-To-Air & Air-To-Surface
• Munitions
o Target Pods
o Guided Bombs
• Guided Projectiles
o Guided Artillery Shells
o Guided Mortar Rounds
• Missiles
o Anti-Ship & Anti-Submarine Missiles
o Anti-Tank Missiles
o Air-To-Air & Air-To-Surface Missiles
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Product Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
…..
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Thales Group
10.2 Raytheon Company
10.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation
10.4 SAAB Group
10.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation
10.6 Textron Inc.
10.7 L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
10.8 General Dynamics Corporation
10.9 Rheinmetall Ag
10.10 BAE Systems, PLC.
10.11 MBDA, Inc.
10.12 Orbital ATK
10.13 The Boeing Company
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Continued....
