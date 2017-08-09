Global Aircraft Arresting System Market 2017 Size, Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Aircraft Arresting System Market

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017

Executive Summary

In this report, the global Aircraft Arresting System market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Aircraft Arresting System in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Aircraft Arresting System market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Zodiac Aerospace (France)

General Atomics (US)

Runway Safe (Sweden)

Scama AB (Sweden)

Escribano Mechanical & Engineering

Foster-Miller, Inc.

Wireco Worldgroup

Wire Rope Industries

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Victor Balata Belting Company

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Type

Net Barrier

Cable

Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS)

Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS)

Aircraft Carrier Arresting System

By Platform

Sea-based Systems

Land-based Systems

By System

Fixed System

Portable System

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Aircraft Arresting System for each application, including

Commercial Airport

Military Airbase

Aircraft Carrier

