Healthcare Gamification Global Market Reach $3,780.6 million With 54.7% CAGR Forecast To 2022

Healthcare Gamification -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

Gamification is a process of using ‘gaming’ elements to motivate and engage people in non-gaming contexts. The various elements of gamification include game mechanics (eg. points, badges, leaderboards, rewards) and game experience design (eg. countdown, storyline, discovery, quests and challenges, levels). Many industries are successfully applying gaming elements in non-game contexts using a technique called gamification. It has been widely used in fields like education and military for years. However, the concept of gamification started to generate interest in the healthcare industry only in the last few years. Many healthcare professionals recognize gamification as a potentially vital element to patient engagement, wellness adherence, and outcome improvement. In the age of computerization, technologically updated gamification applications are helping users to solve various problems related to health and fitness.

The global healthcare gamification market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 54.7% from 2017 to 2022 to USD 3,780.6 million by 2022, driven by the growing technological advancements, rising use of smartphones, changing lifestyle, increasing digitalization, and growing focus on wellness at workplace.

The global healthcare gamification market is segmented by product (Enterprise-based solutions and consumer-based solutions), by application (Fitness management, Medical Training, Medication Management, Physical Therapy, and others), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa). Fitness management application segment commanded the largest share of xx% in the global healthcare gamification market in 2016. The share of this application is expected to increase further as this segment is projected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period, as a result of changing lifestyle and thereby growing focus on the overall fitness.

North America commanded the major share of the global healthcare gamification market and is expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. Asia Pacific region also shows a substantial growth in the gamification healthcare market primarily due to the growing population, especially in India and China; increasing adoption of smartphones, and growing gamification and creative innovation initiatives in the region.

The prominent players in the global healthcare gamification market are Microsoft Corporation, Adidas AG, Apple Inc., FitBit Inc., Jawbone, Nike Inc., Google Inc., Ayogo Health Inc., Rally Health, Inc., Badgeville, Inc., Hubbub Health Inc., Welltok, Inc., Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Bunchball, Fitocracy, EveryMove Inc., SuperBetter, LLC, Syandus Inc., Mango Health, Medisafe Inc., Reflexion Health Inc., and Respond well (a part of Zimmer Biomet), among others.

Key questions answered in this report:

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of gamification products, applications, and regions?

What is the historical market for healthcare gamification across the globe?

What are the healthcare gamification market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restrains, and opportunities in the global healthcare gamification market?

Who are the major players in the global healthcare gamification market and what percentage of share do they hold in global gamification market?

What are the recent developments in the global healthcare gamification market?

What are the different platforms developed by the major players in the global healthcare gamification market?

How are the various gamification platforms helping users to stay fit and to tackle life problems?

What are the geographical trends related to gamification and high growth regions/ countries?

What are the local emerging players in the global healthcare gamification market and how do they compete with the global players?

