Cyber Insurance 2017 Global Market Size,Status,Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product used to protect businesses and individual users from Internet-based risks, and more generally from risks relating to information technology infrastructure and activities. Risks of this nature are typically excluded from traditional commercial general liability policies or at least are not specifically defined in traditional insurance products. Coverage provided by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses such as data destruction, extortion, theft, hacking, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for losses to others caused, for example, by errors and omissions, failure to safeguard data, or defamation; and other benefits including regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.



Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Cyber Insurance in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

American International Group

The Chubb Corporation

Zurich Insurance Co

XL Group Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Munich Re Group

Lloyd’s

Lockton Companies

AON PLC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Medium Enterprise

Large Medium Enterprise

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Retail

Financial Services

Information Technology and Services

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 American International Group

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 American International Group Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 The Chubb Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 The Chubb Corporation Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Zurich Insurance Co

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Zurich Insurance Co Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 XL Group Ltd

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 XL Group Ltd Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Berkshire Hathaway

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 Berkshire Hathaway Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Munich Re Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Munich Re Group Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Lloyd’s

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Lloyd’s Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9 Lockton Companies

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Type 1

2.9.2.2 Type 2

2.9.3 Lockton Companies Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10 AON PLC

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Cyber Insurance Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Type 1

2.10.2.2 Type 2

2.10.3 AON PLC Cyber Insurance Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Cyber Insurance Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Cyber Insurance Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.2 Global Cyber Insurance Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Cyber Insurance Manufacturer Market Share

3.3.2 Top 6 Cyber Insurance Manufacturer Market Share

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Cyber Insurance Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Cyber Insurance Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Cyber Insurance Sales by Regions (2012-2017)

4.1.2 Global Cyber Insurance Revenue by Regions (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Cyber Insurance Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Cyber Insurance Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Cyber Insurance Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.5 South America Cyber Insurance Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance Sales and Growth (2012-2017)

Continue……

