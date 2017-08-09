France Personal Accident and Health Insurance Market 2017-By Various Distribution Channels in Insurance 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Personal Accident and Health Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities”.

Synopsis

'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the trends, drivers, challenges in the French personal accident and health insurance segment.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the French economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Summary

'Personal Accident and Health Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the French personal accident and health insurance segment, including:

• The French personal accident and health insurance segment’s growth prospects by insurance category

• Key trends, drivers and challenges for the personal accident and health insurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the French economy and demographics

• The various distribution channels in the French personal accident and health insurance segment

• Details of the competitive landscape in the personal accident and health insurance segment in France

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the French insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in France:

• It provides historical values for the French personal accident and health insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the French personal accident and health insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in France, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights

• In October 2016, the first online-only health insurer, named Alan, was established in France.

• Effective January 2016, supplementary health insurance was made compulsory for all private sector companies, regardless of size, area of activity, turnover and employee strength.

• Effective January 2016, a Healthcare System Modernization Bill was implemented, which enables third party payments using private insurance and does not require patients to make up-front payments.

• The Insurance Code, which governs insurance activity in France, was updated in January 2016.

• In July 2016, the French Federation of Insurance Companies (FFSA) and the Pool of Mutual Insurance Companies (GEMA) merged to form the French Federation of Insurance (FFA).

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

5 Outlook by Category

6 Distribution Channel Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Governance, Risk and Compliance

9 Databook

10 Definitions and Methodology

11 About Timetric

