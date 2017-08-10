IT Governance releases new version of its EU GDPR Documentation Toolkit to help organizations initiate compliance

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of data protection compliance services and expertise, is pleased to offer a new and updated version of its successful EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Documentation Toolkit.

The EU GDPR Documentation Toolkit is designed to help organizations prepare all the critical documents needed in order to meet and comply with the GDPR requirements. It provides a comprehensive set of customizable document templates developed by legal and GDPR experts and is designed to save data protection professionals involved in GDPR compliance projects weeks of work.

The new version of the toolkit brings significant changes, encompassing new tools, features, and content that has been developed and improved to address feedback from IT Governance’s privacy team and clients.

IT Governance clients that have already purchased the EU GDPR Documentation Toolkit will automatically receive the new and updated version upon release. v2.0 of the GDPR Documentation Toolkit will contain tracked changes and will be supplied to all existing v1.0 customers.

Alan Calder, the founder and CEO of IT Governance, says: “Effective data protection is now a core competence that all organizations must develop and sustain internally in line with the GDPR. Professionals involved in GDPR compliance have the option to save time and resources by using the GDPR Documentation Toolkit to develop suitable policies, and to manage and implement processes, in order to build a strong data security posture and achieve compliance with the Regulation.

“The new version of the toolkit includes improvements to make sure organizations are equipped with the most effective tool to start a GDPR compliance project.”

The GDPR Documentation Toolkit holds all the documentation required for GDPR compliance, including guidelines for mapping the flow of data, a privacy audit procedure, data breach processes and procedures, international transfer procedures, consent templates, information security policies, and much more.

