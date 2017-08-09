Global Collagen (Gelatine & Collagen Peptide) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Collagen (Gelatine & Collagen Peptide) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

The Global collagen Market propels with soaring awareness towards healthcare, and personal care. Additionally, the development of food industry thrust the market growth, worldwide. Gelatine contribute largest share to the global collagen market, with its major application in food sector. This report emphasizes on the gelatine and collagen peptide market across the globe. The report offers in depth analysis of present market status of collagen across the globe also predictions are made regarding the trends, pattern & market size till 2020.

The research report offers precise analysis of market size & share based on geographical segments. The segmentation is also done on various bases such as type, source, and application. The collagen is again segmented as gelatine and collagen peptide. By source, collagen is segmented into fish, pig, bovine, chicken and sheep. By application, collagen is segmented into food & beverage, cosmetic, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and technical. The report offers meticulous analysis of key players in collagen market across the globe regarding their product development strategies & market strategies. The report also offers the comprehensive analysis of latest trends & competitive benchmarking in the collagen market.

Geographically, the collagen ingredients market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe is the major producer of collagen ingredients and the major supplier to Asian market. Health awareness and sports nutrition bandwagons have influenced the growth of collagen peptide in North American market. LATAM growth is inclined to the development of Brazilian meat industry, which has impacted the neighbouring market.

Increasing awareness towards bone & joint health, and personal well-being stood paramount for the growth of collagen market. Expansion, either through geographical perspective or technical perspective was termed out as the major strategy embraced by the key players.

The report provides the competitive landscape of the major players in this market such as Rousselot B.V. (The Netherlands), Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan), REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients (Germany), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany), Holista Colltech Limited (Australia), Trobas Gelatine B.V. (The Netherlands), Weishardt Gélatines (France), Italgelatine (Italy), Junca Gelatines S.L. (Spain), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), PB Gelatins GmbH (Germany), and Gelita AG (Germany).

