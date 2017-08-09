Life Insurance in Mexico Market 2017-By Various Distribution Channels in the Life Insurance in Mexico 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Life Insurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities”.

Synopsis

'Life Insurance in Mexico Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Mexican life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Mexican insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Mexican economy and demographics, and provides detailed information pertaining to the country's competitive landscape.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details recent changes in regulatory structure.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1697725-life-insurance-in-mexico-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020

Summary

'Life Insurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Mexican life insurance segment, including:

• The Mexican life insurance segment’s growth prospects by life insurance category

• Key trends, drivers and challenges for the life insurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Mexican economy and demographics

• The various distribution channels in the Mexican life insurance segment

• Details of the competitive landscape in the life insurance segment in Mexico

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Mexican insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Mexico:

• It provides historical values for the Mexican life insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Mexican life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a comparison of the Mexican life insurance segment with its regional counterparts.

• It analyzes the various channels distributing life insurance products in Mexico.

• It profiles the top life insurance companies in Mexico and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key points to buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Mexican life insurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Mexican life insurance segment.

• Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insight into the key regulations governing the Mexican insurance industry.

Key Highlights

• In 2015, the life segment dominated the industry, accounting for 44.9% of the gross written premium.

• A well-established regulatory environment created significant business opportunities for Mexican life insurers during the review period.

• Since more than half of workers were employed informally in 2015, factors such as uncertainty around working conditions and limited social protection are expected to drive demand for private disability insurance over the forecast period.

• Increasing demand for life and accident products from economically weaker sections of society is expected to drive the demand for micro insurance over the forecast periods.

• The top 10 insurers operating in the segment accounted for 84.3% of the segment’s gross written premium in 2015; domestic and foreign insurers accounted for 49.7% and 34.6% of shares respectively.

• Over the forecast period, the industry is expected to benefit from higher technical reserves and also by the effect of annualizing premiums.

Table of Contents

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 SEGMENT OUTLOOK

5 OUTLOOK BY SUB-SEGMENT

6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL OUTLOOK

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 GOVERNANCE, RISK AND COMPLIANCE

9 DATABOOK

10 DEFINITIONS AND METHODOLOGY

11 ABOUT TIMETRIC

..CONTINUED

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars