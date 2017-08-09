Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Global Marzipan Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 2.80% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Marzipan Market 2017

Executive Summary

Marzipan is a type of confectionery product which is primarily made by using sugar, honey, and ground almonds. The confection traces its origins to a German city, Lübeck. In 2016, EMEA was the region where marzipan products were widely popular. However, marzipan products have been growing steadily in demand in the Americas and APAC regions as well, especially during the time of festivals like: Christmas and Easter. Marzipan in its raw form is widely used as a paste. Besides, it finds application in confectionery and bakery products industry as well.

The analysts forecast the global marzipan market to grow at a CAGR of 2.80% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global marzipan market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1651724-global-marzipan-market-2017-2021



The report, Global Marzipan Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Moll Marzipan

• Niederegger

• Odense Marcipan

• ZENTIS

Other prominent vendors

• Atlanta Poland

• ERASMI & CARSTENS

• Georg Lemke

• JF Renshaw

• Lübecker Marzipan Fabrik v. Minden & Bruhns

• Marzipan Specialties

• Productos Kelmy

• TEHMAG FOODS

Market driver

• Growing diversity in the range of products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High volatility in prices of almonds, pistachios, and walnuts

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing trend of online retailing

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1651724-global-marzipan-market-2017-2021



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Global confectionery market

• Global marzipan market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Segmentation of global marzipan market by application

• Market overview

• Global marzipan market for confectionery and bakery products

• Global marzipan market for ingredients

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Segmentation of global marzipan market by geography

• Market overview

• Marzipan market in EMEA

• Marzipan market in the Americas

• Marzipan market in APAC

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Marzipan market in Germany

• Marzipan market in the UK

• Marzipan market in France

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Growing trend of online retailing

• Gifting trend in marzipan products

• Growing demand for premium products

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1651724