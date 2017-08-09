France Reinsurance Market 2017-By Various Distribution Channels in the France Reinsurance 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Reinsurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities”.

Synopsis

'Reinsurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides detailed analysis of the trends, drivers and challenges in the French reinsurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the competitive landscape in the country, gives a comprehensive overview of the French economy and demographics, and provides detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the French insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access profiles of reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the French reinsurance segment, including:

• The French reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance

• A comprehensive overview of the French economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the French insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the French reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in France:

• It provides historical values for the French reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the French reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in France, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects.

Key points to buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the French reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the French reinsurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.

• Gain insights into key regulations governing the French insurance industry, and their impact on companies and the industry's future.

Key Highlights

• Solvency II came into force in France on January 1, 2016. The French reinsurance segment is expected to grow under Solvency ll regulations, primarily due to the requirement of higher risk-based capital for insurers.

• French reinsurers are diversifying their risk exposure, along with the launch of new reinsurance products. In September 2016, XL Catlin introduced cyberinsurance solutions for French mid-sized businesses.

• According to Autorite de controle prudentiel et de resolution (ACPR), as of May 2017, 14 reinsurers were authorized to underwrite reinsurance business in France.

• In February 2017, the European Parliament and the European Council published a new Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), which is applicable to reinsurers and intermediaries.

• In February 2016, EU passed new data protection and security regulations, effective from May 2018, which will require organizations to take out insurance policies and be able to inform authorities about hacked networks within 72 hours.

Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Reinsurance outlook

5 Natural and Man-made Hazards

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Definition and Methodology

8 About Timetric

..CONTINUED

