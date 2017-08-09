Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US to Grow at a CAGR Of 11.76% and Forecast to 2021”.

Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2017

Executive Summary

Water treatment makes water safe to use by removing chemicals, contaminants, and other harmful biological contaminants. The residential water treatment equipment market in the US encompasses water filters and purifiers that remove the contaminants from water and make it useful for drinking. Based on technology, water purifiers are divided into RO, UV, gravity, and multiple technology. The need of water treatment is because of factors like scarcity of water, which necessitates the recycling of water for further use.

The analysts forecast the residential water treatment equipment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 11.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the residential water treatment equipment market in the US for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers value sales of water treatment equipment.



The report, Residential Water Treatment Equipment Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• EcoWater Systems

• Haier

• Pentair

• Whirlpool

Other prominent vendors

• Affordable Water Treatment

• AMPAC USA

• COWAY

• Eureka Forbes

• Hyflux

• Koninklijke Philips

• LG

• Litree

• May Supply

• Ozone Pure Water

• Panasonic

• Water Right

Market driver

• Concerns about quality of water

Market challenge

• Low product differentiation

Market trend

• Smart water purifiers

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

• Market overview

• Residential water purifier market in US

• Residential water purification filter in US

• Market size and forecast

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Residential water treatment equipment market in US by distribution channel

• Residential water treatment equipment market in US by offline channel

• Residential water treatment equipment market in US by online channel

PART 08: Market segmentation by technology

• Market overview

• Residential water purifier market in US

• Residential water purification filter market in US

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

• Smart water purifiers

• Growth in online sales of water treatment equipment

• Safety and certification of products

..…..Continued

