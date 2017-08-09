Global Data Center Construction Market 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 10.93 CAGR Analysis 2019: AECOM Group

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Data Center Construction Market 2015-2019 ” reports to its Database.

Data Center Construction SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019

About Data Center Construction

Data centers are used to house an enterprise IT infrastructure. They constitute the backbone for essential business operations. The demand for cloud-based services is growing among enterprises worldwide including Fortune 500 companies. Several industry verticals worldwide are making use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The complexities associated with business applications have increased because of enormous growth in the volumes of data, which has triggered an increased need for construction and renovation of data centers. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on construction of green data centers to reduce power consumption and environmental impact. The construction of a data center includes designing, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and incorporation of security mechanisms. Infrastructure certifications also play a vital role in the building of data center facilities.

TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Data Center Construction market to grow at a CAGR of 10.93 percent over the period 2014-2019. The market is segmented based on electrical, mechanical, and general construction as well as on tier standards.

Covered in this Report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Data Center Construction market for the period 2015-2019.

TechNavio's report, Global Data Center Construction Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

• AECOM Group

• Arup Group

• Corgan Associates

• DPR Construction

• Fluor

• Gensler

• HDR Architecture

• Holder Construction Group

• ISG

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• Jones Engineering Group

• Nakano

• Schneider Electric

• SISK Group

• Sweett Group

• Syska Hennessy Group

• Turner Construction

Other Prominent Vendors

• AKF Group

• Alphamatic Systems

• AWP Architects

• Balfour Beatty

• Carlson Design Construct

• CCG Facilities Integration

• Clune Construction

• Commodore Contracting

…..

Key Drivers

• Increased Online Presence

Key Challenges

• Containerized Data Centers

Key Trends

• Construction of Green Data Center Facility

Key Questions Answered in this Report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents

01. Executive Summary

02. List of Abbreviations

03. Scope of the Report

04. Market Research Methodology

05. Introduction

06. Market Landscape

07. Global Data Center Construction Market by Electrical Construction Segment

08. Global Data Center Construction Market by Mechanical Construction Segment

09. Global Data Center Construction Market by General Construction Segment

10. Market Segmentation by Tier Type

11. Geographical Segmentation

12. Building Criteria

13. Market Growth Drivers

14. Drivers and their Impact

15. Market Challenges

16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

17. Market Trends

18. Trends and their Impact

19. Vendor Landscape

20. Key Vendor Analysis

20.1 AECOM

20.1.1 Key Facts

20.1.2 Business Overview

20.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014

20.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014 US$ million)

20.1.5 Geographical Segmentation

20.1.6 Business Strategy

20.1.7 SWOT Analysis

20.2 Arup

20.2.1 Key Facts

20.2.2 Business Overview

20.2.3 Product Segmentation

20.2.4 Key Locations

20.2.5 Recent Developments

20.2.6 SWOT Analysis

20.3 Corgan

20.3.1 Key Facts

20.3.2 Business Overview

20.3.3 Geographical Presence

20.3.4 SWOT Analysis

20.4 DPR Construction

20.4.1 Key Facts

20.4.2 Business Overview

20.4.3 Business Segmentation

20.4.4 Business Strategy

20.4.5 Recent Developments

20.4.6 SWOT Analysis

20.5 Fluor

20.5.1 Key Facts

20.5.2 Business Overview

20.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013

20.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013

20.5.6 Recent Developments

20.5.7 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

