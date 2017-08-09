Global Data Center Construction Market 2017 Industry Trends, Growth Rate with 10.93 CAGR Analysis 2019: AECOM Group
Data Center Construction SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019
About Data Center Construction
Data centers are used to house an enterprise IT infrastructure. They constitute the backbone for essential business operations. The demand for cloud-based services is growing among enterprises worldwide including Fortune 500 companies. Several industry verticals worldwide are making use of advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage. The complexities associated with business applications have increased because of enormous growth in the volumes of data, which has triggered an increased need for construction and renovation of data centers. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on construction of green data centers to reduce power consumption and environmental impact. The construction of a data center includes designing, installation of electrical and mechanical systems, and incorporation of security mechanisms. Infrastructure certifications also play a vital role in the building of data center facilities.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Data Center Construction market to grow at a CAGR of 10.93 percent over the period 2014-2019. The market is segmented based on electrical, mechanical, and general construction as well as on tier standards.
Covered in this Report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Data Center Construction market for the period 2015-2019.
TechNavio's report, Global Data Center Construction Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
• AECOM Group
• Arup Group
• Corgan Associates
• DPR Construction
• Fluor
• Gensler
• HDR Architecture
• Holder Construction Group
• ISG
• Jacobs Engineering Group
• Jones Engineering Group
• Nakano
• Schneider Electric
• SISK Group
• Sweett Group
• Syska Hennessy Group
• Turner Construction
Other Prominent Vendors
• AKF Group
• Alphamatic Systems
• AWP Architects
• Balfour Beatty
• Carlson Design Construct
• CCG Facilities Integration
• Clune Construction
• Commodore Contracting
…..
Key Drivers
• Increased Online Presence
Key Drivers
• Increased Online Presence
Key Challenges
• Containerized Data Centers
Key Challenges
• Containerized Data Centers
Key Trends
• Construction of Green Data Center Facility
Key Trends
• Construction of Green Data Center Facility
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
04. Market Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
07. Global Data Center Construction Market by Electrical Construction Segment
08. Global Data Center Construction Market by Mechanical Construction Segment
09. Global Data Center Construction Market by General Construction Segment
10. Market Segmentation by Tier Type
11. Geographical Segmentation
12. Building Criteria
13. Market Growth Drivers
14. Drivers and their Impact
15. Market Challenges
16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
17. Market Trends
18. Trends and their Impact
19. Vendor Landscape
20. Key Vendor Analysis
20.1 AECOM
20.1.1 Key Facts
20.1.2 Business Overview
20.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
20.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014 US$ million)
20.1.5 Geographical Segmentation
20.1.6 Business Strategy
20.1.7 SWOT Analysis
20.2 Arup
20.2.1 Key Facts
20.2.2 Business Overview
20.2.3 Product Segmentation
20.2.4 Key Locations
20.2.5 Recent Developments
20.2.6 SWOT Analysis
20.3 Corgan
20.3.1 Key Facts
20.3.2 Business Overview
20.3.3 Geographical Presence
20.3.4 SWOT Analysis
20.4 DPR Construction
20.4.1 Key Facts
20.4.2 Business Overview
20.4.3 Business Segmentation
20.4.4 Business Strategy
20.4.5 Recent Developments
20.4.6 SWOT Analysis
20.5 Fluor
20.5.1 Key Facts
20.5.2 Business Overview
20.5.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.5.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
20.5.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.5.6 Recent Developments
20.5.7 SWOT Analysis
Continued…….
