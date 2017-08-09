MTB Helmets Market 2017 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global MTB Helmets market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of MTB Helmets in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global MTB Helmets market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Vista

Dorel

Limar

Trek Bicycle

Rudy Project

Orbea

AIROH

Specialized

Zhuhai Safety Helmets

MET

Selev

KASK

Giant

SenHai Sports Goods

RockBros

ABUS

Lee Sports Goods

HardnutZ

Gubbike

Foshan Xinyuan Helmets

Casco

LAS helmets

Lazer

Louis Garneau

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Aluminum

Carbon Fiber

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of MTB Helmets for each application, including

Commuter

Recreation

Others

