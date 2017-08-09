Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

Over the traditional technologies such as Microarray and Sanger Sequencing, the term Next Generation Sequencing was figured to portray the evolutionary breakthrough in DNA sequencing technologies to increase accuracy and speed, and reduce cost of sequencing. With different approach to sequencing, next generation sequencing has triggered numerous ground-breaking discoveries and ignited a revolution in genomic science. The adoption of rapidly evolving next generation sequencing technology has increased with support of government bodies like National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and Biotechnological and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC, U.K.) and promotion by various research laboratories and academicians across the globe.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1659098-global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-outlook-2015-2020

The global Next Generation Sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% from 2015 to 2020 to reach $8,599.5 million by 2020. This market is mainly driven by continuous innovation and developments in the market, promotion of NGS by research laboratories and academics, reduced cost of sequencing with the use of NGS, and rising support from various government bodies to promote use of NGS in research and development. As a result, various companies in the pharmaceutical industry have recognized the potential benefits of next generation sequencing as a research and development tool. This is evident from the recent major events such as agreement between Roche and Foundation Medicine to acquire a majority interest in Foundation Medicine for approximately $780 million, and various other agreements and investments from the companies like Genentech, Pfizer, and 10x Genomics. Moreover, an increase rate of cancer diseases, drastically reduced mass scale genetic testing costs, growing economy, and increasing genetic research and development activities in countries like India, Singapore, and China provide significant opportunities for the players to invest in this market. However, decrease in capital expenditure from academic institutions, high reliability on grants and funds from government, accuracy and standardization concern in diagnostic testing, and legal and ethical issues related to next generation sequencing hinders the growth of this market.

The North America held the largest share in the global NGS market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region provides significant opportunities for the NGS with China and India being the most populous countries in this region contributing to the increased demand for advanced sequencing facilities like NGS. As, the NGS market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period; many players in this market are focusing on strengthening their position in this region.

The research report titled “Global Next Generation Sequencing Market Outlook: 2015-2020” provides in-depth analysis of NGS market in four major geographies with country level analysis and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market share, recent developments, and forecast till 2020. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of NGS market with respect to its products and services, technology, methods, end-users, and applications.

The key players in the global NGS market are Illumina, Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Knome, Inc., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Partek Incorporated, Macrogen, Inc., GenoLogics Life Sciences Software, Inc., and Biomatters, Ltd.

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high growth market segments in terms of NGS product and services, platforms, applications, end-users, methods, technology, regions, and countries?

What is the historical market for NGS across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2020?

What are the major drivers, restrains, threats, and opportunities in the global NGS market?

What are the burning issues of the global NGS market?

Who are the major players in the global NGS market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various regions (North America, APAC, Europe) and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the competitive landscapes and who are the market leaders by sub-region in the global NGS market?

What are the recent developments in the global NGS market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global NGS market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions?

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1659098-global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-outlook-2015-2020

Table of Content

1 Introduction to Global NGS Market

1.1 NGS Market Ecosystem

1.1.1 NGS Methods

1.1.2 NGS Products and Services

1.1.3 NGS Technology

1.1.4 NGS Application

1.1.5 NGS End-Users

1.2 Report Elucidation

1.3 Market Buzz and Foreground

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Secondary Research

1.4.2 Primary Research

1.4.3 Market Analytics

....

11 Competitive Profiles – Major Players

11.1 Illumina, Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Performance

11.1.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.1.4 Growth Strategies

11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Performance

11.2.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.2.4 Growth Strategies

11.3 Roche Holding AG

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Performance

11.3.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.3.4 Growth Strategies

11.4 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Performance

11.4.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.4.4 Growth Strategies

11.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Performance

11.5.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.5.4 Growth Strategies

11.6 Azco Biotech, Inc.

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Performance

11.6.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.6.4 Growth Strategies

11.7 Affymetrix, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Performance

11.7.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.7.4 Growth Strategies

11.8 Agilent Technologies

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Performance

11.8.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.8.4 Growth Strategies

11.9 BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Financial Performance

11.9.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.9.4 Growth Strategies

11.10 Gatc Biotech Ag

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Financial Performance

11.10.3 Product & Services Portfolio

11.10.4 Growth Strategies

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1659098

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)