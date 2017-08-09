Barite Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Global Barite Market is accounted for $1.34 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach $1.95 billion by 2023.

Global Barite Market is accounted for $1.34 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach $1.95 billion by 2023. Factors like growing automobile industry, persistent growth of construction industry and rapidly growing oil and gas drilling industry, increased investments in barite-mining projects are boosting the market growth. However, the stringent regulations of various governments over the production hamper the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific region is emerging significantly as India and China are the major product manufacturers along with huge demand for paints and plastics from countries including China, India and Thailand. Europe shows a stable growth due to recent economic crises in Western Europe. North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to the increased demand for barite drilling mud in the oil and gas industry.

Some of the key players in Global Barite Market are Kaomin Industries, America Oil Field Services, LLC, Anglo Pacific Minerals, Ashapura MineChem Limited, Cimbar Performance Minerals, Seaforth Mineral & Ore Co. Inc, Desku Group Inc, Excalibar Minerals LLC, Halliburton Company, International Earth Products LLC, International Mining Alliance, Park Metals & Minerals Co., Shanghai Titanos Industry Company Limited and Shijiazhuang Oushun Mineral Products Company Limited.

Products Covered:

• Construction Grade

• Medical Grade

• Oil Grade

Applications Covered:

• Barium Compound

• Drilling Mud Weighting Agent

• Lithopone Pigment

• Other Applications

Grades Covered:

• Up to Sp. Gr. 3.9

• Gr. 4.0

• Gr. 4.1

• Gr. 4.2

• Gr. 4.3 and above

Deposits Covered:

• Bedding

• Vein and Cavity Filling

• Residual

Types Covered:

• Bleached Barite

• Ground Barite

• Finely Ground Barite

End Users Covered:

• Drilling Mud

• Pharmaceuticals

• Rubber & Plastics

• Paints & Coatings

• Other End Users

o Papermaking

o Pottery

o Cosmetics

o Engine Compartments

o Medical Appliances

o Automobiles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

Continued…..

