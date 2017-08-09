Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection- Industry Application, Research, Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends & Forecast 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Honeywell International

KROHNE Messtechnik

Siemens

PSI AG

Schneider Electric

ATMOS International

Perma-Pipe Inc.

AREVA

FLIR System

Pentair Thermal Management

Pure Technologies

TTK-Liquid Leak Detection Systems

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

by Technology

Mass-Volume Balance

Acoustic/Ultrasonic

Fiber Optics

Vapor Sensing

by Equipment Type

Flowmeters

Acoustic Sensors

Cable Sensors

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection for each application, including

Onshore

Offshore

Table of Contents

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market Research Report 2017

1 Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection

1.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Segment by Technology

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Technology (Product Category)(2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production Market Share by Technology (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Mass-Volume Balance

1.2.4 Acoustic/Ultrasonic

1.2.5 Fiber Optics

1.2.6 Vapor Sensing

1.3 Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Segment by Equipment Type

1.3.1 Flowmeters

1.3.2 Acoustic Sensors

1.3.3 Cable Sensors

1.4 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Segment by Application

1.4.1 Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Onshore

1.4.3 Offshore

1.5 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection (2012-2022)

1.6.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.6.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)

2.4 Manufacturers Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.4 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.5 North America Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.6 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.7 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.8 Japan Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.9 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

3.10 India Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

4 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Consumption by Region (2012-2017)

4.2 North America Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.3 Europe Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.4 China Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.5 Japan Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.6 Southeast Asia Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

4.7 India Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)

5 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

……Continued

