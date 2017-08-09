Bulk Terminals - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2023

Global Bulk Terminals market is expected to grow from $5.20 billion in 2016 to reach $7.41 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.1%.

Global Bulk Terminals market is expected to grow from $5.20 billion in 2016 to reach $7.41 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.1%. Rising demand from industrial output, increasing usage of bulk commodities and its affordability in emerging countries are some of the factors fuelling the market. In addition downfall of coal consumption and business reforms in some countries are hindering the market growth.

Based on type, dry bulk segment has acquired the largest market share and growth of this segment is attributed to developing countries and their cleaner energy utilizing approach and thus restricting the coal consumption. China is expected to witness huge growth rate followed by North America and the growth is attributed to the rising demand of grain bulk terminals in this region.

Some of the key players in Global Bulk Terminals market include Yilport Holding Inc, Ultramar Group, Thessaloniki Port Authority SA, Puerto Ventanas S.A, Ports America, Inc, Noatum Ports, S.L.U, HES International B.V, Global Ports Investments PLC, Euroports Holdings S.à r.l, DP World Ltd, DaLian Port (PDA) Company Limited, China Merchants Port Holdings Co. Ltd and APM Terminals.

Types Covered:

• Liquid Bulk

o Gas

o Oil

• Dry Bulk

o Coal

o Iron Ore

o Grains

o Other Dry Bulks

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

