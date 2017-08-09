China And The USA Present The Biggest Opportunities in Chemicals Market

China and the USA offer the best opportunities for companies in chemicals field. Russia shows the highest expenditure on chemicals industry.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China and the USA offer the best opportunities for companies in chemicals field, according to a recent report “Chemicals Market Global Report 2017” by TBRC (The Business Research Company). The markets already boast considerable scale, with China being valued at around $1.3 billion and the USA at $500 million. Importantly they also offer significant growth potential in the next five years, according to the TBRC’s forecasts.

Investment in chemicals industry in China and the USA will eventually convert the markets to “Cash Cows”, industries which will provide the investors with high profits on low investments, in accordance with the growth/share chart presented by TBRC.

The chemicals industry is one of the largest manufacturing industries in the world. It manufactures a variety of chemicals products by processing raw materials such as air, water, natural gas, oil, metals and minerals.

While many of the products from the industry, such as detergents, soaps and perfumes, are purchased directly by the consumer, 70% of chemicals manufactured are used by other industries, including other branches of the chemicals industry itself, to make products.

China is the largest market for chemicals, with a value of 1.3 trillion. China is the biggest manufacturing hub in the world which helped chemicals market to be assigned the biggest. TBRC forecasts a slower market growth in the projected period than in the historic one, i.e. 7.9% vs. 8.6%. The combination of the projected growth (7.9% per annum) and the already large size of the market makes it one of the most attractive markets for chemicals companies.

The USA also presents an attractive opportunity. The country is valued at $500 billion and it is forecast to see the growth of 3.7% over the next five years. The stability in the market is mostly driven by the automotive and construction industries.

Less attractive markets are expected to include major European countries such as the UK, Germany and Spain and some countries in Asia such as India and Russia.

Among 11 countries presented in the report, Russia being one of the smallest consumption markets shows the highest expenditure on chemicals industry and the highest number of people employed by the industry. The value of chemicals in Russia in 2016 was evaluated at $76.8 billion. It is expected to grow at the pace of 7.2%, which is the fastest at the global scale. Russia also accommodates the highest number of chemicals enterprises and employees in the chemicals industry. These big numbers can be explained by the origin of chemicals products which are usually derived from crude oil and Russia being one of the vital players in the crude oil market.

To stay competitive, The Business Research Company recommends chemicals companies to shift the production focus to emerging countries such as China and India. The reason behind is these countries are increasingly investing in local chemicals production. This will also cause the rapid growth which is expected in local chemicals production in China, India, the Middle East and Africa. During the 2016- 2021 period China’s chemicals production is expected to grow at 10% per year. Similarly, chemicals production in India is expected to grow at around 8% a year from 2015 – 2021. Lower labor costs, low trade barriers, advances in technology and ease of transportation are the key drivers that contribute towards the shift in a significant portion of production in the chemicals industry from developed countries to the developing countries.

Where to Learn More

Read Chemicals Market Global Report 2017 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets covered: Petrochemicals, plastics materials and resin and general chemicals products

Companies mentioned: Sinopec, BASF, Dow Chemical, LyondellBasell, Bayer, Dupont, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Exxon Mobil, Ineos

Countries: China, India, Japan, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, USA, Brazil

Regions: Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa, Oceania.

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, population, GDP, Expenditure Per Capita, Chemicals Indicators Comparison, Chemicals Enterprise And Employee Comparison, Energy Consumption In The Chemicals Industry, Chemicals Industry International Trade And Production.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

