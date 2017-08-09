Healthcare Supply Chain Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Healthcare Supply Chain market, analyzes and researches the Healthcare Supply Chain development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Infor
Global Healthcare Exchange
McKesson Corporation
TECSYS
Jump Technologies
LogiTag Systems
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Healthcare Supply Chain can be split into
Web-based
On-premise
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, Healthcare Supply Chain can be split into
Manufacturers
Distributors
Providers
Table of Contents
Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Healthcare Supply Chain
1.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Overview
1.1.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Market by Type
1.3.1 Web-based
1.3.2 On-premise
1.3.3 Cloud-based
1.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Manufacturers
1.4.2 Distributors
1.4.3 Providers
2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 SAP SE
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Oracle Corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Infor
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Global Healthcare Exchange
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 McKesson Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 TECSYS
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Jump Technologies
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 LogiTag Systems
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Healthcare Supply Chain in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Healthcare Supply Chain
5 United States Healthcare Supply Chain Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)
……Continued
