Industrial Ethernet/IP 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 16.51% and Forecast to 2021

Industrial Ethernet/IP Market 2017

Executive Summary

Ethernet/IP is the most preferred Ethernet protocol for industrial automation, which supports the industrial connectivity, enabling fast decision making and cutting down on operating expenses. It is mainly used for high-level industrial systems and for adding many devices simultaneously to the network. The major components that are considered in the report are Ethernet switches, gateways, and routers.

The analysts forecast the global industrial ethernet/IP market to grow at a CAGR of 16.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial ethernet/IP market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofit, replacement, and aftersales services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Industrial Ethernet/IP Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Beckhoff

• HMS

• Moxa

• Rockwell Automation

• RTA

Other prominent vendors

• Belden

• CISCO

• Huawei

• Innovasic

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Molex

• NetModule

• UTTHUNGA

Market driver

• Increased penetration of Ethernet networks in process industries

Market challenge

• Growing popularity of wireless technology

Market trend

• Increasing demand for automotive Ethernet

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by solution

• Market overview

• Global industrial Ethernet/IP market by solutions

PART 07: Market segmentation by coverage

• Market overview

• Global industrial Ethernet/IP market in factory automation

• Global industrial Ethernet/IP market in supervisory control

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global industrial Ethernet/IP market in discrete industries

• Global industrial Ethernet/IP market in process industries

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Industrial Ethernet/IP market in Americas

• Industrial Ethernet/IP market in EMEA

• Industrial Ethernet/IP market in APAC

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Increasing demand for automotive Ethernet

• Emergence of Ethernet/IP linking devices

• High adoption rate of Ethernet/IP among robot manufacturers

..…..Continued

