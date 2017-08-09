IoT in Europe Market sector overview 2017- By Growth Drivers, Latest Developments, and Future Inhibitors 2017

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “IoT in Europe: Market opportunities and main applications ”.

"IoT in Europe: Market opportunities and main applications", a new Telecom Insider Report by offers a thorough study of the size of the IoT market and different strategies of telecom operators in the European region. The report analyses the strategies pertaining to IoT verticals.

The high penetration of smartphones has favored the mass usage of IoT-related applications and has appeared as an essential IoT device for the IoT ecosystem. The storage capacity provided by cloud computing and the analytics stemming from big data have also foster growth of IoT. Europe will boast the most IoT connections worldwide in 2017, followed by the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Africa and Middle East, and will remain leader through 2020. expects total IoT connections to reach 3.1 million in 2020 supported by businesses’ needs to optimize resources, enhance customer experience and generate new revenue streams. Cellular M2M connections are gaining traction among total SIM cards in Europe, representing 7% of the market in 2017. In terms of IoT applications in Europe, forecasts the share of smart metering in total connections to decline to 28% in 2020, from 52% in 2017, as industrial and finance applications boom. European telcos have invested different IoT applications with telematics, fleet management, smart cities and smart home being four specific example illustrated in this report.

The report consists of the following sections –

- Introduction: This section briefly examines the definition of IoT and M2M and offers a snapshot of the different IoT standards.

- Key Drivers: This section highlights the three main drivers behind the proliferation of IoT connections, namely the high take-up of smartphones, cloud computing and bidg data analytics (BDA).

- Market sizing: This section provides an estimate and forecast through 2020 of total IoT connections worldwide and in Europe. It also take a dive into the size of IoT in Europe by connectivity, vertical and applications

- Case studies: We continue with a review of the IoT applications that leading telecom companies - Vodafone Germany, Orange France, Telefónica Spain and O2 UK - have been following to increase presence in the IoT environment.

- Key findings and recommendations: We conclude the report with a summary of key findings and a set of recommendations for telecom operators and network vendors to grasp full opportunities on the IoT market.

GET SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1685827-iot-in-europe-market-opportunities-and-main-applications

Scope

- IoT connections have been growing at a fast pace triggered by smartphone growth, cloud computing and big data analytics. Europe makes up over a third of all IoT connections compared to other regions

- Total IoT connections to increase 1.4x between 2017 and 2020 to 4.8bn connections, at a CAGR of 34%.

- Cellular M2M, though growing in number, to decrease in total IoT connections through 2020 and the market share of telcos deploying other kinds of connectivity (e.g., fixed, satellite, LoRa, Sigfox, NB-IoT, etc.) will increase

- European operators have majorly invested in fleet management and telematics with smart homes gaining momentum and Spain paving the way for smart cities.

Key points to buy

- The insider report examines the IoT strategies of European telecom operators to generate new revenue streams. The report also provides analysis of main IoT applications European telcos have invested in.

- The insights in the report will help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies through analysis of the strategies adopted by telcos, competitive environment and best practices.

- The case studies focus on current strategies pertaining to IoT technology used and application targeted for four telcos in the region. The analysis can be beneficial to local competitors or prospective market entrants.

- By understanding of the opportunities stemming from IoT, telcos can strengthen their market positioning and competitiveness.

- With a total of 24 Exhibits, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

Table of Contents

Table of contents 3

List of exhibits 4

Executive Summary 5

Introduction: Definitions and standards 6

Defining the IoT and M2M

IoT standards

Main challenges

Section 1: Main opportunities and challenges 10

Smartphones growth

Cloud computing

Big data analytics

Section 2: Market sizing 14

IoT Connections - International Benchmark

IoT by connectivity - Europe

M2M in total SIM cards - Europe

IoT by applications - Europe

IoT by vertical - Europe

Section 3: Case Studies 20

Vodafone Germany - Telematics

..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

For accessing accurate and deep understanding and to gain latest insights and key developments in the area of your interest, we also have a list of conferences in which you will be interested in, for more information, cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/conferences

For updating knowledge or for thoroughly understanding various terminologies, we also have vast list of seminars for your reference, for more information cordially check

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/seminars