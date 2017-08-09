Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Computer Assisted Coding Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Computer Assisted Coding market, analyzes and researches the Computer Assisted Coding development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Key Players :
3M Health Information Systems
Optum
Nuance Communications
McKesson Corporation
Dolbey Systems
Precyse Solutions
Artificial Medical Intelligence
Streamline Health Solutions
Craneware
athenahealth
MMODAL IP
TruCode
Quest Diagnostics
Epic Systems Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Computer Assisted Coding can be split into
Web-based
Cloud-based
On Premises

Market segment by Application, Computer Assisted Coding can be split into
Automated computer-assisted encoding
Management reporting & analytics
Clinical code auditing

Table of Contents

Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Computer Assisted Coding
1.1 Computer Assisted Coding Market Overview
1.1.1 Computer Assisted Coding Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Computer Assisted Coding Market by Type
1.3.1 Web-based
1.3.2 Cloud-based
1.3.3 On Premises
1.4 Computer Assisted Coding Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Automated computer-assisted encoding
1.4.2 Management reporting & analytics
1.4.3 Clinical code auditing

2 Global Computer Assisted Coding Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Computer Assisted Coding Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 3M Health Information Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Optum
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Nuance Communications
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 McKesson Corporation
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Dolbey Systems
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Precyse Solutions
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Artificial Medical Intelligence
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Streamline Health Solutions
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Craneware
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 athenahealth
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Computer Assisted Coding Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 MMODAL IP
3.12 TruCode
3.13 Quest Diagnostics
3.14 Epic Systems Corporation

4 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Computer Assisted Coding Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Computer Assisted Coding in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Computer Assisted Coding

5 United States Computer Assisted Coding Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Computer Assisted Coding Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Computer Assisted Coding Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

……Continued

