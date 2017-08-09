Computer Assisted Coding Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Computer Assisted Coding market, analyzes and researches the Computer Assisted Coding development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Key Players :

3M Health Information Systems

Optum

Nuance Communications

McKesson Corporation

Dolbey Systems

Precyse Solutions

Artificial Medical Intelligence

Streamline Health Solutions

Craneware

athenahealth

MMODAL IP

TruCode

Quest Diagnostics

Epic Systems Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Computer Assisted Coding can be split into

Web-based

Cloud-based

On Premises

Market segment by Application, Computer Assisted Coding can be split into

Automated computer-assisted encoding

Management reporting & analytics

Clinical code auditing

