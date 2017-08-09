Computer Assisted Coding Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Computer Assisted Coding market, analyzes and researches the Computer Assisted Coding development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Key Players :
3M Health Information Systems
Optum
Nuance Communications
McKesson Corporation
Dolbey Systems
Precyse Solutions
Artificial Medical Intelligence
Streamline Health Solutions
Craneware
athenahealth
MMODAL IP
TruCode
Quest Diagnostics
Epic Systems Corporation
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Computer Assisted Coding can be split into
Web-based
Cloud-based
On Premises
Market segment by Application, Computer Assisted Coding can be split into
Automated computer-assisted encoding
Management reporting & analytics
Clinical code auditing
