Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Agricultural Micronutrients market is accounted for $5.07 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.23 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%

Summary

The Global Agricultural Micronutrients market is accounted for $5.07 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $9.23 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. Increasing demand of effective fertilizers for good quality yield, lack of macronutrients, rising issues of soil deficiency and high demand for bio fuels are some of the factors fueling the market. However, limited knowledge on micronutrients in emerging countries is limiting the market growth.

Zinc micronutrients segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its application in food industry. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to increasing disposable income and rising health awareness on nutritional food.

Some of the key players in Global Agricultural Micronutrients market include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Coromandel International Limited, Syngenta International AG, Compass Minerals International Inc., Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Monsanto Co., The Mosaic Company, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Land O’Lakes Inc, Bayer Crop, Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., E. I. DUPONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, Dow Chemical Co., BASF SE and Nufarm Limited.

Crop Types Covered:
• Cereals & grains
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Others
o Plantation
o Floriculture

Form Covered:
• Chelated
o Diethylene Triamine Pentaacetic Acid (DTPA)
o Ethylenediaminetetraacetic Acid (EDTA)
o D,L-Aspartic Acid N-(1,2-Dicarboxyethyl) Tetrasodium Salt (IDHA)
o Ethylenediamine Di-2-Hydroxyphenyl Acetate (EDDHA)
o Hydroxybenzyl Ethylenediamine Diacetic Acid(HBED)
• Non-Chelated

Types Covered:
• Boron
• Zinc
• Molybdenum
• Copper
• Manganese
• Iron
• Others
• Chloride
o Cobalt
o Nickel

Modes of Applications Covered:
• Soil
• Fertigation
• Foliar
• Other Modes of Application
o Hydroponics
o Seed Treatment

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions

…..

