Guinea Conakry telecom Market 2017-By Facilitate Decision Making on the Basis of Historic and Forecasts Data 2017

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Guinea (Conakry): Mobile Network Expansion and Innovative VAS to Spur Telecom Growth”.

"Guinea (Conakry): Mobile Network Expansion and Innovative VAS to Spur Telecom Growth", a new Country Intelligence Report by provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Guinea Conakry today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile sectors, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

In 2017, Guinea Conakry will generate total telecom service revenue of $390m (or 5.4% of its nominal GDP), an increase of 1.0% over 2016, owing to an increase in fixed Internet and mobile services revenue. Mobile voice will continue to be the largest revenue-contributing segment in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2017-2022. Mobile data will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, mainly driven by operator investments in network expansions and upgrades and innovative service offerings and seasonal promotions to stimulate data adoption. Operators will seize opportunities via VAS offerings such as mobile money and mobile music.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

- Regional context: telecom market size and trends in Guinea Conakry compared with other countries in the region.

- Economic, demographic and political context in Guinea Conakry.

- The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, number portability and more.

- A demand profile: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data.

- Service evolution: a look at changes in the breakdown of overall revenue between the fixed and mobile sectors and between voice and data from 2017 to 2022.

- The competitive landscape: an examination of key trends in competition and in the performance, revenue market shares and expected moves of service providers over the next 18-24 months.

- In-depth sector analysis of fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice and mobile data: a quantitative analysis of service adoption trends by network technology and by operator, as well as of average revenue per line/subscription and service revenue through the end of the forecast period.

- Main opportunities: this section details the near-term opportunities for operators, vendors and investors in Guinea Conakry's telecommunication market.

Scope

- The overall telecom service revenue in Guinea Conakry is estimated to generate $390m in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2017-2022.

- Mobile revenue will account for 97.3% of total telecom revenue in 2022.

- The Guinea Conakry telecom market will be dominated by Orange Guinea and MTN Guinea. Operators will continue to invest in 2G/3G coverage expansions, deployment of fiber-optic cables and the ACE submarine cable to boost international connectivity.

Key points to buy

- This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Guinea Conakry's telecommunication market, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Guinea Conakry's mobile communications, fixed telephony and broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Guinea Conakry's telecommunication market.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Guinea Conakry.

Table of Contents

Executive summary 4

Market and competitor overview

Regional context 6

Economic, demographic and political context 7

Regulatory environment 8

Demand profile 12

Service evolution 14

Competitive landscape 15

Major market players 16

Segment analysis

Mobile services 20

Fixed services 24

Identifying opportunities

Opportunities in the market 27

About the authors 28

..CONTINUED

