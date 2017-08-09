Air Cargo Containers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Air Cargo Containers Market: Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

Latest Report on Air Cargo Containers Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global air cargo containers market over the period 2017 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Air Cargo Containers Market: Highlights

The global air cargo containers market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.5% over the next five years (2017-2022) to reach US$ 304.6 million in 2022. Increasing cargo traffic (freight tonne kilometers) owing to growing e-commerce, pharmaceutical and electronic industries, development of lightweight and more durable containers, and an advancement in the container technology are some of the major drivers of the market. Increasing aircraft deliveries and higher demand for wide-body aircraft further elevate the demand for containers in the aviation industry.

Global Air Cargo Containers Market Trend and Forecast

The global air cargo containers market is segmented based on container type as LD-3, LD-6, LD-11, M-1, and other containers. LD-3 is the most widely preferred container type in both passenger and cargo aircraft. It is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing container type during the forecast period. It is highly compatible with Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, such as B747, B767, B777, B787, DC-10, MD-11, A330, A350XWB, and A380. It can also be interchangeably used by replacing other container types.

Based on the material type, the global air cargo containers market is segmented as composite containers, metal containers, and other containers. Metals are expected to remain the largest material type in the global air cargo containers market during the forecast period. The easy availability of metal containers, easy repairability, an excellent track record, and the lower cost are the major growth drivers of the metal-based air cargo containers market.

Composite-based containers segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The superior flame resistance, higher corrosion resistance, the higher strength-to-weight ratio at relatively low weight in comparison with metal-based containers are the major growth drivers of these versatile materials. Additionally, composite containers do not damage easily; thus, help ULD management companies and airlines to address the biggest challenge of reducing the container repair cost. Composites-based containers are about 20% to 40% lighter than that of aluminum-based containers.

Based on the application type, the global air cargo containers market is segmented as passenger aircraft and freighter aircraft. The passenger aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing aircraft type in the global air cargo containers market during the forecast period. Increasing passenger and cargo traffic, the introduction of variants of existing aircraft programs (B737 Max, A320neo, and B777x), market entry of new aircraft programs (C919 and MC-21), and rising aircraft fleet size are driving the production of aircraft; therefore, the containers for it. Passenger aircraft usually uses its lower hold for carrying containers from one destination to another destination.

Based on the aircraft type, the global air cargo containers market is segmented as the narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and military aircraft. The wide-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing aircraft type in the global air cargo containers market during the forecast period. A high number of containers per aircraft, increasing deliveries of wide-body aircraft, and increasing demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, panel manufacturers, container manufacturers, distributors, ULD management companies, and airline companies. The key air cargo container manufacturers are Zodiac AirCargo Equipment, Cargo Composites, Nordisk Aviation, VRR-Aviation, DokaSch GmbH, and Satco Inc. Development of lightweight containers, a partnership with ULD management companies, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research’s internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. About 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends of the carbon brakes market

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors



The global air cargo containers market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Air Cargo Containers Market, By Container Type

LD-3 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

LD-6 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

LD-11 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

M-1 (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Air Cargo Containers Market, By Deck Type

Lower Deck (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Main Deck (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Air Cargo Containers Market, By Material Type

