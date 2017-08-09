Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Microwave Devices 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.63% and Forecast to 2021”.

Microwave Devices Market 2017

Executive Summary

Microwaves are electromagnetic waves that have wavelengths in the range of 1GHz to 300GHz. Microwave devices can generate, amplify, modify, detect, or measure microwaves or voltages with microwave frequencies. There are two types of microwave devices: solid-state devices and vacuum-tube-based devices. Semiconductors, such as silicon (Si) or gallium arsenide (GaAs), are used in solid-state microwave devices. Microwave devices are mainly used in communication, navigation, radar, radio astronomy, heating, and spectroscopy applications. Backward diodes, Gunn diodes, IMPATT diodes, Schottky diodes, tunnel diodes, varactor diodes, transistors, and monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) are some of the predominant microwave devices in the industry.

The analysts forecast the global microwave devices market to decline at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global microwave devices market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generation for microwave devices is from the communications and defense sectors, owing to the microwave applications such as navigation, radar, and radio astronomy.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Microwave Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• API Technologies

• L3 Technologies

• Qorvo

• Teledyne Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• Thales

• Richardson Electronics

• TMD Technologies

Market driver

• Rapid increase in data traffic

Market driver

• Rapid increase in data traffic

Market challenge

• High cost of production

Market challenge

• High cost of production

Market trend

• Emergence of high-power electronic devices

Market trend

• Emergence of high-power electronic devices



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Segmentation of global microwave device market by end-user

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Geographical segmentation of global microwave device market

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Emergence of high-power electronic devices

• Increasing adoption of HEVs

• Increasing demand for data centers

• Increasing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities

..…..Continued

