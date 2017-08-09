InCapta, Inc. and Leading Edge Radio Network are Developing Cyber News site focusing on Foreign and Domestic Threats.

InCapta, Inc. adds a new media analysis tool which will be used to combat “fake news with its "MMSCA" Media Magnet Site for Comparative Analysis.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN DIEGO, CA / August 9, 2017 InCapta, Inc (OTC PINK: INCT) ----- InCapta, Inc has a new website in development which will serve several purposes including delivering Cyber News and U.S. and Foreign Threat Assessments via multi-government and non-government organizations (NGO).Replete with a team of professionals comprising former military and intelligence professionals, InCapta, Inc., appears to be on track for the news and current event climate of threats facing the nation. The new website in association with Leading Edge Radio Network will be www.XVIINEWS.com and will launch in September of 2017.Additionally, (DHS) Department of Homeland Security CVE Alerts will be featured along with alerts from various agencies, with the focus being on threats to the United States as well as threats emanating from outside the U.S. including; geographical hotspots, cyber-security threats and issues of terrorism.Greg Martin, Chairman and President of InCapta, Inc. said, “InCapta, Inc, is not the same company it was 4 weeks ago. Our plan remains to deliver the finest in entertainment, media and golf, but we are so deep in talent and have so much to offer that despite the fact our transition is taking a little longer than anticipated, we are cognizant of our timelines and goals and are truly excited about the opportunities that we’re embarking upon. Our media and entertainment projects will play a key role in keeping the nation informed along with our (RSA’s) revenue share agreement team members, Leading Edge Radio Network and in coopoeration with Law Enforcement Radio Network. We’re in the early stages, but the timeline for completion of these projects is proceeding under budget and in a timely manner.”InCapta, Inc., is developing a new analysis tool that will replace biased media fact-checkers, who have been known to insert their own political, social or private opinions or are even become otherwise influenced by outside financial forces. InCapta, Inc., will blend the best of TV, Radio, and Web services into the upcoming News Bureau as discussed in our prior press release. The world of news is rapidly changing and InCapta, Inc. in cooperation with Leading Edge Radio are raising the bar in news-gathering and reporting.TV UPDATE:InCapta, Inc., will be developing a Cyber Defense TV show in 2018 in cooperation with Mancuso Martin Entertainment, which will deliver a greater understanding of what Cyber Defense means to the nation on the whole and the role Cyber Defense plays in keeping America safe from enemies, both foreign and domestic.Golf Update:Further negotiations continue as the company moves forward with a full-fledged golf company in the development of golf balls, gloves, apparel, shoes, bags, irons, metal woods, hybrids, putters and golf shafts.Wrap up:InCapta continues with various mentioned projects in the press releases in 2017, including TV programming, Internet TV and Movie projects as we move the company forward.About InCapta, Inc.InCapta, Inc., formerly known as TBC Global News Network, Inc., is a media holding company, which works with clients to develop, operate and market online cloud Television networks and other entertainment projects. The Company participates in various fields of online business models by providing executive level managerial assistance as well as arranging for clients online presence through social media.Notice: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the company's latest Form 10-K filing and other filings with the U S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.CONTACT:Greg Martin - Chairman and PresidentInCapta, Inc.Tel: (682) 229-7476SOURCE: InCapta, Inc. andLeading Edge Radio Network