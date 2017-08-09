Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Global Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications to Grow at a CAGR Of 4.65% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications 2017

Executive Summary

Generators are devices that convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. The source of mechanical energy varies; it can be either an internal combustion engine, a hand crank, compressed air, or a reciprocating steam engine. An internal combustion engine uses either diesel, gasoline, propane gas, or natural gas to produce mechanical energy, which is converted into electrical energy with the help of the generator assembly. Generators are designed to provide temporary AC or DC power. They serve as a source of backup or emergency power in residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

The analysts forecast the global diesel generator market for industrial applications to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global diesel generator market for industrial applications for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers only diesel generators used for power backup.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1651716-global-diesel-generator-market-for-industrial-applications-2017-2021



The report, Global Diesel Generator Market for Industrial Applications 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Generac

• Kohler

Other prominent vendors

• APR Energy

• Atlas Copco

• JCB Broadcrown

• Dresser-Rand

• FG Wilson

• General Electric

• GUANGDONG WESTINPOWER

• HIMOINSA

• Kirloskar Oil Engines

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• MQ Power

• MTU Onsite Energy

• Perkins

• Wacker Neuson

• Wärtsilä

• Yanmar

Market driver

• Increasing instances of power grid failure

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increasing popularity of gas generators

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Generator rental services

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1651716-global-diesel-generator-market-for-industrial-applications-2017-2021



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

• Market overview

• Global stationary diesel generator market for industrial applications

• Global portable diesel generator market for industrial applications

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Diesel generator market for industrial applications in APAC

• Diesel generator market for industrial applications in EMEA

• Diesel generator market for industrial applications in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Generator rental services

• Popularity of diesel as a fuel

• External factors impacting the price of diesel generators

..…..Continued

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1651716