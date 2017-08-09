Nanotechnology Enabled Coatings for Aircraft 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 15.46% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global nanotechnology enabled coatings for aircraft market to grow at a CAGR of 15.46% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Nanotechnology Enabled Coatings for Aircraft Market

Description

Aerospace manufacturing involves the use of three basic types of nanomaterials. These include nanostructured metals, polymer nanocomposites, and anti-corrosion coatings. The use of nanocoating is carried out to ensure that an airborne platform retains its operational superiority in many areas, including enhancing the physical properties of the structural and non-structural polymers that are used in the construction of an aircraft, to prevent corrosions or deliver efficient parts and components for aircraft.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanotechnology enabled coatings for aircraft market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of nanocoatings in the commercial aviation and military aircraft manufacturing process in 2016.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Nanotechnology Enabled Coatings for Aircraft Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AnCatt

• Applied Thin Films

• FlightShield

• Glonatech

• triple

Other prominent vendors

• CHOOSE NanoTech

• General Nano

• HR ToughGuard

• Surfactis Technologies

• Tesla NanoCoatings

Market driver

• Increased focus on reducing aerodynamic drag

Market challenge

• Instability of nanoparticles

Market trend

• Nanotechnology in maritime warfare systems

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by coatings types

• Global aircraft nanocoating market: Segmentation by coating types

• Global anti-corrosion, abrasion, and wear-resistant aircraft nanocoating market

• Global thermal barrier and flame retardant aircraft nanocoating market

• Global anti-icing aircraft nanocoating market

• Other aircraft nanocoatings

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Emergence of CNT in airframe manufacturing

• Development light-weight coaxial cables

• Nanotechnology in maritime warfare systems

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• AnCatt

• Applied Thin Films

• FlightShield

• Glonatech

• tripleO

• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

