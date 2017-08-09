Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On-“Metal Heat Treatment 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 5.77% and Forecast to 2021”.

Metal Heat Treatment Market 2017

Executive Summary

Metal heat treatment is a process that is used for changing the physical and chemical properties of metal to attain the desired engineered requirements. The process involves heating of metals in a furnace to change their metallurgical properties. Furnaces heat the metals up to 2,000-2,700°C following which the metals are subjected to different processes such as annealing, hardening, brazing, quenching, and carburizing. In the metal heat treatment process, the absence of air as well as other gases in the furnace averts heat transfer through convection, resulting in zero possibility of contamination.

The analysts forecast the global metal heat treatment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global metal heat treatment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, sales, volume, and value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Metal Heat Treatment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Bluewater Thermal Solutions

• General Metal Heat Treating

• Keith

• Thermex Metal Treating

Other prominent vendors

• American Metal Treating (AMT)

• East-Lind Heat Treat

• Engineered Heat Treat

• Houston Heat Treat

• Pacific Metallurgical

• Paulo

• THERMTECH

• Tri-J Heat Treating

Market driver

• Surge in automotive industry demand

Market challenge

• Lack of continuous support and maintenance

Market trend

• Lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Market overview

• Global metal heat treatment market by aerospace industry

• Global metal heat treatment market by automotive industry

• Global metal heat treatment market by industrial machinery

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Market overview

• Metal heat treatment market in APAC

• Metal heat treatment market in the Americas

• Metal heat treatment market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• 3D printing

• Lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing

• Stiff competition from regional players

..…..Continued

