Satish Jain, Chairman DAV Public School Bangalore becomes the President of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Bangalore

Dr Satish Jain, present Chairman of DAV Public School, Bangalore re elected as the new President of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, BangaloreBANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Satish Jain, present Chairman of DAV Public School, Bangalore re elected as the new President of Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, Bangalore.
Dr.Satish Jain is a well known social activist from Bangalore is associated with many social & welfare organisations.
He is a Commerce and Law graduate from Bangalore University. Practiced as an Advocate for 2 years, thereafter he started stock and share trading business in 1985, converting into a Public limited company listed by Bombay Stock Exchange by name Yatish Securities Limited from 1995 and then successfully selling it. He now is the Chairman of GroomX Knowledge Works Pvt Ltd.
He devotes his maximum time now for social and charitable organisation. He is also the founder trustee and member of several Organisation and Trust. He is the chairman of DAV Public School,Bangalore and International Vaish federation Karnataka. He is also the Senior Vice President of International Vaish Federation.
Dr.Satish Jain is also a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has created a distinctive identity for himself as a leading social activist and a visionary for his social reforms. From his adulthood he has actively participated and co-ordinated in the religious and social activities like helped in arranging weddings of poor girls, free education to children and all kinds of possible help to old aged and widows.
He has traveled over 40 countries understanding different cultures of the world and imparting the knowledge of world peace over all religion.
President: SATISH KUMAR JAIN
Hon. Secretary: Raj Kumar Kandoi
Vice President: Bhagirath Prasad Agrawal
Treasurer: R K Poddar
Joint Secretary: Shivratan Agrawal
Governing board Members:
Raghubir Singh Agrawal
Bipin Ram Agrawal
Ratan Kumar Kandoi
Madan Lal Agrawal
Surenderlal Goyal
Shivchand Parasrampuria
Prakash Bhauwala
Krishan Kumar Agrawal
Hanuman Gupta
Seema Sharma
