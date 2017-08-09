Royal Wood Floors continues to educate Home Owners on Problems That Can Happen with Their Hardwood Floors

Expert Wood Floor Refinishing and Restoration

Royal Wood Floors continues to cover hard wood floor problems and cures so that Milwaukee home owners can keep their hard wood floors beautiful.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Wood Floors specializes in hard wood floor refinishing and installing hard wood floors in the greater Milwaukee area and has been highly successful for over 15 years. “After servicing or installing a new floor, we make a point of providing the following as a special series of tips for every customer in order to ensure that their floors are protected and provide that stunning hard wood beauty for as long as possible”, says Keith Allman who owns Royal Wood Floors. He continues to say, “there are a variety of problems that can affect the beauty and life of hard wood floors and once these are isolated they can be handled properly so that the hard wood lasts for years the way it should”. Different types of hard wood floor damage can often times be dealt with through hard wood floor restorations. In this article we want to discuss problems such as Chatter & Wave Marks that causes wood floor boards to look bad, in order to better educate the homeowners that want to keep their hard wood floors beautiful and long lasting.

What are Chatter/Wave Marks?

Chatter marks are consistent sanding imperfections across the grain of the wood varying from 1/4th to 1 inch apart. Wave marks are two or more irregularities in a floor occurring along the direction of travel of the sander. They generally are 1 to 3 inches from peak to peak. There is a cause for this. Most chatter marks are caused by the sanding drum. It may be out of balance, out of round, have hard spots, have incorrect paper installation or have compressed rubber. Also, poor splice/seams on the abrasive belt, drive belts and fan belts can cause it. Running the big machine in the wrong direction or bad bearings in fan housing can cause it as well. Most wave marks are caused by imperfections already present on the floor, that are transferred through the wheels of the big machine to the sanding job. Wheels on the big machine that are out of round or are dirty will also cause this. Improper electrical hookup or voltage that is too high or low will also cause this. There is a cure for the problem, first, the problem with the big machine must be determined and fixed. Then, use a hard plate, paper disk or multi-disk sander. A sanding screen only highlights the chatter and causes the floor to dish out. Use a disk sander and hard plate while working right to left, traveling down and back in the same path and working the disk sander at slight angles for the best cut of the unit. Repeat the same procedure, overlapping the latest cut ½ size of the first disk, another technique is to do light sanding with the big machine at 7-15 degree angles, then go over the floor again, this time straight. If using a multi-disk sander, walk slowly with the grain from side to side, always overlapping the unit as you move from right to left. This blends in the floor and prevents deep scratches. If joist design or loose flooring is the problem, the structural flaws must be corrected before the floor is re-sanded and refinished.

“The best way to prevent problems is to always do the research first or seek professional help. Then problems such as the ones described here can be prevented,” says Allman.

For more information about this experienced and professional hardwood floor restoration and new installation company, or to schedule repairs by these wood floor refinishing contractors, or learn about custom wood styles or the company’s inlay and medallion installation services, phone Keith Allman at 414-378-2066, in Milwaukee, WI or 813-512-0298 if you are in the Tampa Bay or New Port Richey Area. Easy estimates and appointments are currently available through the company’s website, http://royalwoodfloor.com/. The company provides top craftsmanship and cares for many types of custom and domestic wood. Visit the company’s website for examples of previous work.