Kinpo Electronics Inc. Announces XYZlife Patch BC1, a CE MDD Certified Wearable ECG Monitor, Available in Q4 2017.

XYZlife Patch BC1 with Diagnosis Smart Clothing with Multi-leads Monitor Welcome to Booth H370 during ESC Congress 2017

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinpo Electronics Inc. announced today that the XYZlife Patch BC1, a wearable electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor certified by the CE Medical Device Directive (MDD) 93/42/EEC, will be available in the market in the fourth quarter of 2017. This device enables healthcare professionals to prolong the monitoring of ECG, providing more data for a better diagnosis of cardiovascular conditions. The portable and easy-to-use design of the XYZlife Patch BC1 allows for the attachment and detachment of the ECG device without the assistance of medical personnel, so monitoring and data collection can be performed at just about anywhere.

Kinpo Electronics Inc. will also be announcing the XYZlife Patch BC1 App with Diagnosis at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress on August 26th to 30th, 2017. The paid diagnostic mobile app will have certified functions to identify atrial/ventricular fibrillation (AF, VF) and premature contractions (APC, VPC). History recordings can be retrieved at any time for healthcare professionals to analyze and diagnose.

Moreover, the brand new Smart Clothing with multi-leads ECG monitor can collect further data beyond ECG, such as heart rate and other respiratory markers, to allow for a clearer view of the patient’s conditions. In addition to cardiology, there are opportunities in the other fields such as sports medicine where these fascinating new products and technology can be applied.

SPECIFICATION OF XYZlife Patch BC1

ECG Channel: Single Channel

Connectivity: Bluetooth BLE

Dimension: 73mm(W) x 38mm(H) x 16mm(D)

Weight: 37 g (Battery Included)

About XYZlife

XYZlife is the brand under Kinpo Electronics Inc. which is dedicated to healthcare, medical products and services since 2013. Services and products are inspired to fit the future medical system and demands of the digital health age. We are devoted to healthy living by providing around-the-clock healthcare solutions with applications designed to reduce the burden of the personal and public healthcare systems.

