LoginRadius Announces Its cIAM Platform Compliant with GDPR
LoginRadius unveils updates within its Cloud based cIAM Platform that help organizations comply with the EU's upcoming General Data Protection Regulation.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leader in Customer Identity Management (cIAM) , has announced that its cIAM platform is compliant with the European Union’s new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which takes effect in May 2018.
GDPR is not merely another data protection directive but applies to any organization that collects, stores, and uses personal information of EU citizens. Organizations that do not comply will face penalties of up to €20M ($24M USD) or up to 4% of their global revenue, whichever is greater.
“It is not just about the financial implications for the organizations, but truly honouring the privacy of end-users, which is the core philosophy of our business,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius, “We worked with experts to ensure LoginRadius’ cIAM platform collects, stores and processes EU citizen data per the GDPR, ensuring all our current and future customers automatically comply with this regulation.”
With roughly 160 GDPR requirements ranging from how you collect, gain consent, store, and use personal information, to mandating a 72-hour notification for personal data breaches, it’s clear that LoginRadius’ cloud based cIAM Platform can accelerate the path to compliance. For example, your customers have a right to access all their personal data that your organization may have collected and is using. It is an onerous and time consuming task. However, a cIAM platform such as LoginRadius consolidates all customer information that can be easily accessed by the end-user.
“With six EU data centers, best in class data security, and a GDPR-ready cIAM platform, organizations will be compliant, and also have an opportunity to improve how they do business by consolidating customer data silos, as well as improving customer experience and privacy while increasing revenue,” said Deepak Gupta, CTO and Co-Founder of LoginRadius.
To help our customers and other organizations affected by the GDPR, we have released a resource library at https://www.loginradius.com/gdpr.
These resources help security and privacy professionals understand the core GDPR requirements and how a CIAM platform can help with meeting compliance requirements and improve customer experience, as well as provide customers access to their data across the organization.
In addition to the GDPR, the LoginRadius Platform is also compliant with most global data privacy regulations include: COPPA, DDP, FISMA, HIPPA, CDSA, Australian Government IRAP, and the US-EU Safe Harbor Act.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Identity and Access Management solutions for mid-to-large sized companies. LoginRadius’ solution serves over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 650 million users worldwide. The company has been named as an industry leader in the cIAM space by Gartner, Forrester, Kuppingercole, and Computer Weekly.
LoginRadius’ platform helps companies deliver a connected customer experience, creates an integrated marketing ecosystem, and centralize customer data to define a unified profile and better manage their customer identities. Some of the key products include customer registration services, profile management, single sign on (SSO), integration with third party marketing applications, user management, customer insights, and more.
The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and India.
For more information, please visit www.loginradius.com.
Media Team
LoginRadius Inc
1-844-625-8889
email us here