National Event Services Brand Sweeps 2017 Wedding Industry Awards
Silvercloud Trailer Events® Wins Top Wedding Industry Awards from TheKnot, Wedding Wire and Borrowed & BlueAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right on the heels of being featured in the June 2017 issue of Rachael Ray Every Day magazine with the Silvercloud Mobile Bar service, Silvercloud Trailer Events® has been awarded three prestigious wedding industry awards for their unique event rental services.
The Silvercloud Photo Booth service was awarded a 'The Knot Best of Weddings 2017', an award representing the highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a wedding industry leader in event planning and vendor selection. In 2016, only 2% of the 250,000 local wedding professionals listed on TheKnot.com received this distinguished accolade. In its eleventh annual year, The Knot Best of Weddings provides an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country.
Silvercloud Trailer Events® received the esteemed 2017 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Award® for the Silvercloud Photo Booth service and the Silvercloud Mobile Bar service. The Couples’ Choice Awards recognize the top 5% of wedding professionals listed on WeddingWire.com that demonstrate excellence in quality, service, responsiveness, and professionalism. The prestigious award is given to the top local wedding professionals across more than 20 service categories, from wedding venues to wedding photographers, based on their professional achievements from the previous year. The WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards winners are based on real reviews from newlyweds and their experiences working with the selected companies.
The company also won the first place, Gold Award, in the photo booth category for the '2017 Best of Borrowed & Blue' for the Austin, Texas market. The Best of Borrowed & Blue Award allows the vendor community to choose the brightest stars from among their colleagues. Borrowed & Blue is a comprehensive online vendor resource for researching and sourcing wedding and event professionals for 66 markets in the US.
Silvercloud Trailer Events® is a super fun, national entertainment brand serving the $72 billion US Weddings & Events industry and offers mobile bars and photo booth rentals in silver vintage trailers for wedding, brand activations and corporate events.
Yvonne Johnson
Silvercloud Trailer Events
512-267-1676
email us here