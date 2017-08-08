Deschutes Brewery Hosts Enormous Brunch for Second Harvest Heartland in Minneapolis
Oregon brewery's beloved keg on wheels, Woody, rolls into town to serve beer for brunch and help raise funds to fight hunger in MinnesotaMINNEAPOLIS , MN, USA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deschutes Brewery is bringing its giant keg on wheels, Woody, to Minneapolis on Saturday, August 19 for a one-of-a-kind Pop-Up Brunch. The event was crafted to support Second Harvest Heartland, one of the nation’s largest and most innovative hunger relief organizations. Over the past two years, Deschutes Brewery Street Pub has raised more than $180,000 for Second Harvest Heartland, and Woody’s Pop-Up Brunch will continue the tradition.
Of the firm opinion that beer is perfect for breakfast, Woody will be greeting fans and pouring brunch cocktails like Black Butte Porter Bloody Marys, Fresh Squeezed IPA Mimosas, American Wheat Beer-linies and Maple Bacon Porter. As if that’s not enough, each of the cocktails will be paired with delectable brunch dishes from Irish Born Hospitality, operators of Minneapolis’ own McKinney Roe and O'Donovan's. To top it off, the brewery will be hosting fun brunch challenges – like the famed Big Wheel Obstacle Course – for prizes, custom Deschutes Brewery and Woody swag, and live local music.
When: Saturday, August 19, 10am-4pm
Where: The Commons across from US Bank Stadium
Admission/Cost: Entry to the event is free, but a $5 token is good for your choice of: a small cocktail paired with a brunch bite; a full beer; or a full cocktail. Food will also be available for purchase.
BUY TOKENS: Skip the lines at the token and merchandise booths—get your tokens and exclusive
Woody Hydro Flask Pint before the World’s Biggest Pop-Up Brunch! Purchase token packages: http://www.2harvest.org/get-involved/participate/events-and-promotions-calendar/deschutes-brunch.html#.WYIwZrfrvIU
VOLUNTEER: Calling all volunteers! We need your help to make this event a success and be able to raise the most money possible for our Second Harvest Heartland. All volunteers will receive Deschutes Brewery swag, food and other goodies for those who are of age. Interested? You can find details and sign up: http://www.2harvest.org/get-involved/participate/events-and-promotions-calendar/deschutes-brunch.html#.WYIwZrfrvIU
About Second Harvest Heartland
Second Harvest Heartland is one of the nation’s largest, most efficient and most innovative food banks. In 2016, we delivered more than 80 million meals to nearly 1,000 food shelves, pantries and other partner programs serving 59 counties in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Second Harvest Heartland helps relieve hunger not only by sourcing, warehousing and distributing food, but through data-driven thought leadership and community partnerships that help improve the region’s larger hunger relief system. For more information, visit 2harvest.org or call 651.484.5117.
About Irish-Born Hospitality
Irish Born Hospitality operates McKinney Roe and O'Donovan's located in Minneapolis, as well as Lola's Lakehouse Waconia, and Jake O'Connor's Public House Excelsior, MN. https://ibhmn.com
About Deschutes Brewery
Family and employee owned since 1988, Deschutes Brewery – Bend’s original brewpub – has become the cornerstone of Central Oregon’s flourishing craft brew culture. Known for its generous use of whole hops in its defining beers such as Black Butte Porter, Mirror Pond Pale Ale, and Fresh Squeezed IPA, the brewery also keeps fans on the edge of their bar stools with the release of small batch experimental beers each season. Now available in 29 states and Washington D.C., Deschutes’ flagship brewpub has been joined by a main brewing facility overlooking the Deschutes River in Bend, a pub in Portland, and coming in 2021, a new east coast brewery in Roanoke, Virginia. www.deschutesbrewery.com
# # #
MEDIA CONTACT:
Marie Melsheimer, Deschutes Brewery
541.815.3951, marie@campbellconsulting.com
Marie Melsheimer
Campbell Consulting
5413893337
email us here