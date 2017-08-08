AmWager Presents the Bluegrass Tournament at Ellis Park Aug. 20th
This live money handicapping tournament will send its top four finishers to the 2018 National Horseplayer's Championship.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, USA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As an exciting addition to the summer racing schedule on the Kentucky circuit, AmWager has partnered with Ellis Park to host the first Bluegrass Tournament. The live-money handicapping tournament will be held at Ellis Park in Henderson, KY on August 20th. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top ten finishers, and the top four finishers will earn a trip to the National Horseplayers Championship (NHC) in Las Vegas, February 9-11, 2018.
The Bluegrass Tournament will feature an exciting day of racing at Ellis Park, including a pair of stakes races for 2-year-olds. Optional races to be announced.
The Bluegrass Tournament entry fee will be $500; $200 will be allocated to the cash prize pool for distribution among the top ten finishers, and the remaining $300 will serve as the contestant’s bankroll for live win, place, exacta, or double wagers. Contestants will bet a minimum of $300 and must wager at least $20 on ten different races available in the tournament.
All winnings will be added to the bankroll and may be used for additional tournament wagers. The contestants with the largest bankrolls at the end of the tournament will be declared the winners. All winnings will be the property of the contestant at the end of the tournament.
AmWager is operated by AmWest Entertainment, a diversified account-wagering and international simulcast services company, with roots that run deep in the Bluegrass state and its horse racing culture. AmWager CEO, Nelson Clemmens, is a longtime Kentucky based owner/breeder and has been an active participant in the industry for over 20 years.
“AmWager’s mission is to operate our business in a manner that promotes and positively impacts the industry,” said Clemmens. “While our company offers off-track-betting solutions, we strongly support track attendance and initiatives that encourage new interest in our sport. We feel that the increasing popularity of handicapping tournaments is a great opportunity for growth in the horseracing industry, and our team has been eager to become active in this segment. We are excited to join forces with our friends at Ellis Park to bring horseplayers to the track for the Bluegrass Tournament.”
Contestants may pre-register for the tournament at www.amwager.com/bluegrasstournament
To complete the registration, and reserve a slot in the Bluegrass Tournament, the entry fee should be paid to Ellis Park. Contestants may pay by credit card by contacting Group Sales at 812-435-8905.
Registrations with cash or credit card will be accepted the same day of the contest starting at 10am, Central.
The National Horseplayers Championship is owned and operated by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association (NTRA). Participants in the Bluegrass Tournament must be members of the NTRA to win an entry into the 2018 NHC. Membership information is available at www.ntra.com/nhc.
Horsetourneys.com is conducting feeder tournaments for the Bluegrass Tournament. Winners will receive the $500 entry fee to the Bluegrass Tournament.
