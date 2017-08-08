Tech Executive Andy Miller Credits ‘Butterfly Effect’ for Helping Non-Profits Provide Families Lasting Photo Memories

More than 20 families and their children with congenital heart defects receive family portraits, thanks to the Tiny Smiles and Moment by Moment foundations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, August 8, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s often said that small actions – even something as seemingly insignificant as the flapping of a butterfly’s wings in a distant jungle – can set in motion tornados and other powerful events far removed from the initial cause. This so-called “butterfly effect,” which contributes to the complexity of global weather patterns, also appears to be working in the world of charitable organizations, where one donor’s recent contribution led to an unexpected gift by another that will provide lasting memories for more than 20 families whose children are affected by congenital heart defects.Veteran technology-industry CEO Andy M. Miller set this particular chain of events in motion with his recently concluded “Seven for Seven” giving campaign, in which he donated $25,000 to seven local nonprofit groups in seven days. One of those groups, the Moment by Moment Foundation, ( www.momentbymoment.org ) sends volunteer professional photographers into hospitals and outpatient facilities to create free photo portraits of families whose children are dealing with life-limiting illnesses.Karen Henrich, Moment by Moment founder and director, says that Miller’s contribution gave her foundation the funds to make portraits of more than 20 families attending the July 15 Tiny Smiles Foundation’s annual picnic. Tiny Smiles ( www.tinysmiles.net/ ) is dedicated to to raising awareness of the 40,000 children born in the U.S. each year with heart defects. It was founded by Rick and Jean Keiser, who lost the newborn baby they were in the process of adopting to a congenital heart defect in 2011.“Andy’s contributions enabled Moment by Moment to purchase flash drives and gift cards for printing photos for the participating families,” Henrich says. “That resulted in 20 families that would not otherwise have been able to afford professional photography ending up with images that will provide lasting memories of their time together.”Miller, who has served as CEO of Polycom and Tandberg, and in other senior positions for companies including Cisco, IPC Systems and Monster Worldwide, says that Moment by Moment’s participation in the Tiny Smiles event is just the sort of activity he was hoping to encourage with his Seven for Seven campaign.“By contributing to one small non-profit organization, we were also able to support an even smaller non-profit, he said. “It just goes to show you that small actions can have large effects. That’s the butterfly effect in action.”Miller plans to continue raising awareness and financial support for under-recognized charitable and non-profit organizations across the San Francisco Bay area through the Andrew Miller Foundation (AMF). In addition to Miller’s own contributions, AMF plans to raise additional financial support from other industry leaders, with all funds raised going directly to selected charities.Andy Miller has more than two decades of executive experience in industry leading technology and telecom companies. As a senior operating executive, he has excelled in driving strategic growth, leading global expansion and achieving improved profitability. As a director, he has collaborated on successful enterprise communications IPOs, including Gigamon (GIMO).In addition to guest lecturing at UCLA , USC and Stanford , Andy has spoken at the World Economic Forum in Davos and has given keynote addresses at Microsoft’s Worldwide Mobile Congress and the Aspen Ideas Festival.