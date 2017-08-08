Go Healthy Natural Launches Line of Delicious, Vegetarian, Fruit-Based Gummy Vitamins on Amazon.com

Go Healthy Natural’s vegetarian, citrus pectin-based multivitamin gummies contain 15 essential vitamins and minerals which help support your immune health.

BIRCHRUNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Healthy Natural, a leader in fruit & plant-based whole food liquid multivitamins, has announced the launch of their new line of citrus pectin-based gummy vitamins. Their new line includes: Kids Gummy Multivitamin, Adult Gummy Multivitamin and Adult Gummy Vitamin D3. They will be featured and sold on GoHealthyNatural.com, Amazon.com and other select online marketplaces.

"Our goal was to offer our Go Healthy Natural Community a delicious hand crafted, slow cooked, vegetarian and fruit-based gummy vitamin," says Greg O'Neill, Founder/ CEO. "Our all-natural ingredients are allergy friendly, easily absorbable and certified kosher." Go Healthy Natural's Gummies are 100% Vegetarian, Gelatin Free, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Peanut & Nut Tree Free. Contain NO: Soy, Eggs, Milk, Yeast, Wheat (Gluten), Fish or Shellfish, Artificial Preservatives, Artificial Colors or Flavors. Go Healthy Natural's proprietary slow-cooked method creates a gummy vitamin which is softer and more flavorful than other gummy vitamins. They also do not stick to your teeth. All of their citrus pectin gummies are produced in a nut-free, kosher & GMP-certified facility. Go Healthy Natural's small batch, hand-crafted Gummy Ingredient list can be found at GoHealthyNatural.com.