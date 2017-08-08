Issued by Online PR Media

Go Healthy Natural Launches Line of Delicious, Vegetarian, Fruit-Based Gummy Vitamins on Amazon.com

Go Healthy Natural’s vegetarian, citrus pectin-based multivitamin gummies contain 15 essential vitamins and minerals which help support your immune health.

BIRCHRUNVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Healthy Natural, a leader in fruit & plant-based whole food liquid multivitamins, has announced the launch of their new line of citrus pectin-based gummy vitamins. Their new line includes: Kids Gummy Multivitamin, Adult Gummy Multivitamin and Adult Gummy Vitamin D3. They will be featured and sold on GoHealthyNatural.com, Amazon.com and other select online marketplaces.

"Our goal was to offer our Go Healthy Natural Community a delicious hand crafted, slow cooked, vegetarian and fruit-based gummy vitamin," says Greg O'Neill, Founder/ CEO. "Our all-natural ingredients are allergy friendly, easily absorbable and certified kosher." Go Healthy Natural's Gummies are 100% Vegetarian, Gelatin Free, Non-GMO, Gluten Free, Peanut & Nut Tree Free. Contain NO: Soy, Eggs, Milk, Yeast, Wheat (Gluten), Fish or Shellfish, Artificial Preservatives, Artificial Colors or Flavors. Go Healthy Natural's proprietary slow-cooked method creates a gummy vitamin which is softer and more flavorful than other gummy vitamins. They also do not stick to your teeth. All of their citrus pectin gummies are produced in a nut-free, kosher & GMP-certified facility. Go Healthy Natural's small batch, hand-crafted Gummy Ingredient list can be found at GoHealthyNatural.com.

Greg O'Neill
Go Healthy Natural
800-716-0078
email us here

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation
Press Contact
Kevin Petersen
Online PR Media
775-825-3234
Share This Story
Company Details
Online PR Media
507 Casazza Suite A
Reno
89502 , Nevada
United States
775-825-3234
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Online PR Media offers affordable multimedia press releases that achieve high search engine visibility -- putting your message in front of the right people at exactly the right time. We’ve combined all of the features that internet marketers, business owners, and journalists have asked for in an online press release distribution site.

http://www.onlineprnews.com

More From This Author
Ed Marsh to Speak at INBOUND17 on Global Sales Growth Through Digital Marketing
Go Healthy Natural Launches Line of Delicious, Vegetarian, Fruit-Based Gummy Vitamins on Amazon.com
Author Moves Readers Through His Eye-Opening Travelogue
View All Stories From This Author