TouchStar Adds Spanish-Speaking Sales, Customer Service and Technical Support

Clients now have access to bilingual sales, customer service, and technical support from TouchStar Americas headquarters in Tulsa, OK.

In addition to being able to carry out sales and support calls on an individual basis, TouchStar will now be able to conduct conference calls and multi-user video calls in Spanish as necessary.” — TouchStar CEO, Peter Gibbs

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchStar™, a multinational provider of logistics and mobility software solutions, announced that it has added bilingual sales, customer service, and technical support to its Americas office in Tulsa, OK. With multiple additional Spanish-speaking employees, TouchStar is now able to fully engage with native Spanish speakers on sales calls as well as customer & technical service calls and other calls that empower current and prospective stakeholders to make decisions regarding fleet automation software.

“While we have had Spanish language content as well as French and German language content on our website for quite some time, we are excited to be able to offer fluent Spanish instead of primarily just English on business calls,” said TouchStar CEO, Peter Gibbs. “In addition to being able to carry out sales and support calls on an individual basis, TouchStar will now be able to conduct conference calls and multi-user video calls in Spanish as necessary.”

TouchStar’s North American office serves hundreds of users nationwide, many of whom will soon realize the immediate benefits of Spanish-speaking sales and customer service departments. Furthermore, while it has not specified which additional languages at this point, TouchStar has indicated that it will continue to grow its multilingual contingency.

“Estoy encantado de poder servir en TouchStar en esta capacidad,” stated Robert Strohl, Sales Executive at TouchStar. “I look forward to reaching an audience that was previously inaccessible to TouchStar, due to significant language barriers.” Strohl was added to the growing TouchStar staff in July of 2017.

According to EIA, the most populous Spanish-speaking country in the world is Mexico. Mexico is also the fourth-largest source of petroleum imports into the US – an anecdotal barometer indicating the need for Spanish-speaking sales and service in the US in the context of fuel and petroleum distribution and crude hauling – industries for which TouchStar supplies unique Next Gen solutions.

Spanish language sales, service, and customer support are available for all elements of TouchStar’s FleetAtlas Framework, including the company’s Android-based TransPac apps as well as its electronic logging device (ELD) app, eLOG.

For more information on TouchStar, visit http://www.touchstargroup.com.

About TouchStar

TouchStar is a leading multinational logistics and mobility software provider delivering solutions that meet the specific needs of the Oil & Gas, Field Service, Transportation, and Consumer Goods industries. With a 20 year history and systems worldwide, TouchStar provides cloud and on-premise solutions ranging from fleet tracking applications to comprehensive enterprise mobility and automated accounting solutions. TouchStar is headquartered in Tulsa, OK, with technology and support offices in Australia, New Zealand, and Austria. For more information about TouchStar, please visit http://www.touchstargroup.com.