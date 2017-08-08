Ed Marsh to Speak at INBOUND17 on Global Sales Growth Through Digital Marketing

The talk "Grow Purposefully – Export Accidentally" will explore the enormous power of inbound marketing to help business grow globally

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Marsh will bring a career of global business experience and growth lessons learned to his presentation at INBOUND17 on 26 September at 11:45AM. Tremendous growth awaits companies at the intersection of digital marketing and the rise of global consumers.

Global sales growth used to require that companies did extensive research on potential markets, often relying on population and NAICS class trade flows to select markets for entry. Those decisions were speculative and based on hypotheses which didn’t often incorporate market nuance. As a result, they were often unsuccessful, and a mythology evolved regarding how daunting growing an export business can be.

Today the model of Inbound Marketing completely changes the dynamic. Rather than guess about market opportunities, or selecting based on superficial data, companies have a much simpler and safer option. They build effective digital marketing to leverage the reach of the internet to help buyers find them. That often presumes that prospects will be domestic – but it turns out that many are international as well.

As international leads are received, deals are created and sales made, there’s a much simpler process of tapping well established resources for transactional expertise to assist with payment, shipment and regulatory questions. The big challenge of finding buyers and building awareness happens as a byproduct of the marketing that’s done anyway.

Companies can defer, or even avoid the distracting and substantial commitment of resources to hypothetical opportunities, instead selling deals while accumulating valuable market insights. Data such as traffic, inquiries, pipeline deals and revenue can be used to select target markets of opportunity.

An incremental approach, often from the US office, allows for a gradual application of low cost and low risk techniques to more actively engage prospects in markets which the data shows have potential.

“I love talking about how SMBs can leverage the digital marketing they need to be doing anyway as an incredibly powerful and feasible approach to global sales growth.” Says Marsh. “And the benefits of selling globally extend beyond revenue. Success in recruiting and retaining globally minded workers, diversification against economic cycles, financial resilience, and even lessons learned in other markets that lead to new products and use cases are all examples of benefits companies often realize from export sales.”

People interested in learning more can register for Inbound17 and receive a $200 discount using code "SPEAKER17". They can also download Ed's free guide on the topic and register for MilBlogging17 to see him speak on the same theme in Dallas in October.

About Ed Marsh: Ed has 25 years of experience in industrial marketing, sales & management. He's a HubSpot tiered partner and has helped a number of B2B companies achieve revenue growth success by coaching and developing their internal teams using this model. He's a graduate of Johns Hopkins, a former Army Airborne Ranger, NACD Board Director Fellow and member of the Association for Corporate Growth. He's also an experience international businessman and Export Advisor to American Express's Grow Global program.