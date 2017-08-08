GroGenesis Announces Sadru Habib Managing Director in South East Asia for Distribution of Organic Input, AgraBurst PRO

Revolutionary Agriculture Technology Application Contributes to Food Security and Healthy Farming Environment

GroGenesis, Inc. (OTCQB:GROG)

SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, USA, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIOUX FALLS, SD - August 08, 2017 - GroGenesis, Inc. (OTCQB: GROG) (the "Company"), a global sustainable agriculture company and producer of AgraBurst PRO™, an organic, non-GMO agricultural input for growers’ crops including fruit, vegetables, palm and rice, announced Mr. Sadru Habib as Managing Director for GroGensis, Inc. for countries in the South East Asia region including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.

Field testing with AgraBurst PRO in South East Asia on crops, such as sugar cane, oil seeds, palm, jute, potatoes, wheat, beans, corn, pineapple and bananas, have recorded yield increases from healthier plants with robust root systems as well as improved balance on microbial life in the soil. As an organic input, AgraBurst PRO(TM) contributes to the rehabilitation of the farm soil while at the same time encapsulating essential micro-nutrients for more effective delivery to the plant. Field studies in SE Asia, Central and South America have demonstrated shorter plant germination time, increased growth rates and improved disease resistance, improved soil condition, better water retention and premium quality yield.

Mr. Sadru Habib, Managing Director for GroGenesis in Southeast Asia, said, "GroGenesis Southeast Asia has been working with distributors and farmers in field testing AgraBurst PRO on a multitude of crops in a number of South East Asia countries over the past two years. With our partners, we are pleased to announce our validated successes in protocols for each specific crop and confirmed the reports of substantial increases in crop yield and lower input costs.

It is very apparent to us that AgraBurst PRO will have a significant impact on the agricultural practices throughout South East Asia. It is my personal commitment to offer cost effective alternatives that help farmers in South East Asia produce food that is not oversaturated with toxic chemicals.”



Mr. Richard Kamolvathin, CEO and Chief Science Officer of GroGenesis, Inc., said, "The momentum we have been experiencing in expanding market share and signing on distributors who have performed their due diligence on the value of AgraBurst PRO has been exciting to see over the past few months. As a company with the passion to help farmers transition towards healthy farming best practices that result in increased food security for nutrition deficient emerging markets, GroGenesis is fulfilling its corporate mission of “Growing the Science of Organic and Non-GMO Yield Globally.”

Mr. Kamolvathin concluded, “We look forward to expanding our distribution network after additional distributors complete their own field testing of AgraBurst PRO in their specific regions of the world.”

About AgraBurst PRO

AgraBurst PRO™ is a proprietary, all-natural, non-GMO agricultural input which improves the ability of the plant (ie. crops, turf/grasses, trees and grape vines) to efficiently access applied nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, resulting in less fertilizer required, improved water retention in the soil (thereby increasing drought tolerance) and increasing yields and farmer's income. By optimizing the plant's uptake of applied pest and weed controls and fertilizers, food producers and groundskeepers can minimize other input costs, reduce the health risk to workers and, in the case of crops, produce healthy food for consumers. AgraBurst PRO™ is formulated for organic and non-GMO producers and those food growers seeking to convert to non-GMO and organic food production. AgraBurst PRO™ also provides turf maintenance companies servicing homeowners, resorts, parks and golf courses with an organic input to improve the health and appearance of lawns and landscapes.

About GroGenesis, Inc.

GroGenesis is an agricultural services enterprise offering food producers and groundskeepers a proprietary, organic, non-GMO nano-surfactant which enhances soil and crop health and reduces the health risk to farm workers and consumers due to its non-toxic properties. GroGenesis' flagship product, AgraBurst PRO™, is an all-natural, organic, non-GMO agricultural input which enhances the ability of the plant to more efficiently use the added nutrients incorporated in fertilizers, which results in less fertilizer required. The application of AgraBurst PRO™ can begin the process of improving the health of the soil while minimizing the use of conventional chemical agricultural inputs. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.GroGenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, the development of our products, our limited financial resources, our ability to raise the working capital needed to fund the expansion of our current and future distribution commitments, our ability to retain key employees, our competitors' ability to develop better or less expensive alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2016, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

