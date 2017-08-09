Airbus and UK MoD discuss next steps for Skynet 6 at Global MilSatCom 2017
This comes at a relevant time with the UK MoD recently granting Airbus a contract to oversee the manufacture, assembly, integration and launch of Skynet 6. This acquisition will fill the capacity gap as the Skynet 5 constellation approaches its end-of-life, and will deliver sovereign and secure satcom capability for the UK.
In an exclusive host nation address Air Commodore Nick Hay, Head of Capability C4ISR & SRO, HQ Joint Forces Command will provide the Ministry of Defence’s Perspective on MilSatCom. Opening the three-day event, Air Commodore Hay will touch on the current space policy, lessons learned from Wargaming and Skynet 5, as well as next steps on Skynet 6.
Concurrently, Airbus will be presenting three exclusive talks at the event.
Richard Franklin, Head of Secure Communications, will explore Ubiquitous Communications where he will discuss the exploitation of networks, big data, and the importance of security.
Hughes Boulnois, Head of SpaceDataHighway, will hold a session on The Importance of Airborne Connectivity and Enabling Assets. This explores the benefits of laser communications for aircraft and EO satellites, as well as enhanced defence applications.
Dr Tanvir Ahmad of Airbus MilSatCom Space Systems will talk about recent innovations and future trends to combat complex military needs.
Airbus will also be hosting a networking drinks reception on Day 2 of Global MilSatCom 2017.
More information can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/EIN.
SMi Group’s Global MilSatCom 2017, which takes place on 7-9 November 2017 will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments and issues in SatCom technology. Key themes will include the GovSatCom initiative, the Wideband Analysis of Alternatives, satcom-on-the-move, addressing commercial challenges, and updates on future military capabilities.
Esteemed speakers this year will include a high calibre of military representatives from nations including Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Nigeria, New Zealand, Spain, UK and USA.
The event will also see the presence of senior decision makers within the industry including SES, Advantech Wireless, Aerospace Corporation, Boeing, ComTech, Cubic|GATR Technologies, ETL Systems, Eutelsat, GovSat, Hughes, IAI Elta, Inmarsat, Inster, Intelsat, Kratos, L3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Newtec, Raytheon, Scisys, Thales, Unique Broadband Systems, ViaSat, XTAR and more.
The full roster of speakers and exhibitors for Global MilSatCom 2017 can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/EIN.
Those interested in attending are advised to register on the event website, or contact SMi Group to secure participation.
19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
