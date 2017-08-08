SENATOR TIM KAINE TO GIVE KEYNOTE ADDRESS AT WORLDS FAIR NANO ON “THE FUTURE OF AMERICAN LEADERSHIP”
Speakers at Worlds Fair Nano are inspiring leaders who demonstrate their commitment to contributing to a better future for our world. Past speakers have included torchbearers like Richard Socher of Salesforce, Chip Conley of Airbnb, Lisa Sharkey of HarperCollins, David Mendelbrot of Indiegogo and Eric Ryan of Method Products.
Senator Kaine will speak about “The Future of American Leadership.” With the nature of American leadership undergoing great change, it’s a timely talk by someone with a unique perspective.
“Senator Kaine is a strong supporter of shifting to renewable energy sources and he’s a firm believer in equal rights for all citizens – he most clearly is a Senator from the future! We’re excited to have him participate in Worlds Fair Nano and share his vision for American leadership in the 21st Century,” says Michael Weiss, CEO of Worlds Fair USA.
In addition to Senator Kaine, guests of Worlds Fair Nano can expect to learn from over 40 pioneers with topics like The Future of Bioengineering from Intrexon CEO, RJ Kirk; The Future of Location Data from Foursquare Co-Founder and Executive Chairmain, Dennis Crowley; and The Future of Robots from Columbia University Professor Hod Lipson.
As always, guests will also be able to get hands-on experience with emerging technology and new inventions from over 70 brands representing the frontlines of VR, AR, 3D Printing, Robotics, and Future Food. Highlights include a fully solar powered car, a 500-foot electric skateboard racetrack, a forty-person Virtual Reality Theater, a 2,000 square-foot drone arena, cricket powder snacks, Soylent, and the original ice cream of the future- Dippin’ Dots!
Tickets are now on sale for Worlds Fair Nano New York 2017 with First Release tickets available until August 20th 2017 before prices increase. Guests are encouraged to order tickets now to receive discounted pricing and secure guaranteed entry before the fair sells out.
What: Worlds Fair Nano New York 2017
Where: Brooklyn Expo Center, Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse 72 Noble St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
When: Saturday & Sunday, September 16 & 17, 2017, 10am - 6pm each day
Buy Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/worlds-fair-nano-tickets-26303893654
Event Website: http://wfnano.com
About Worlds Fair Nano
Worlds Fair Nano is a 2-day 10,000+ person future festival that takes place in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Worlds Fair Nano’s mission, much like the Worlds Fairs of old, is to make the future exciting and accessible to everyone. By combining a festival-like vibe with demos of the latest technology at an affordable ticket price, Worlds Fair Nano is the place where anyone can go to experience the future. The organizers of Worlds Fair Nano plan to grow the event series into a 6-month, 100 million person Worlds Fair; just like the Worlds Fairs of 1893 in Chicago or 1964/65 in New York.
Look for dates announcing Worlds Fair Nano Los Angeles and San Francisco planned for early 2018.
