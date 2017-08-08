Farmer’s Pantry Announces Alliance with National FFA Organization To Support Future Farmers, Farms and Agriculture

Scholarships, grants and other programs to be funded for students interested in agriculture

WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Farmer’s Pantry, the proudly American substantial snack company, announces their official sponsorship of the National FFA Organization in supporting students interested in pursuing a future in agriculture. All ingredients in Farmer’s Pantry snacks are American grown, and made from beloved products you would find in a farmer’s pantry. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to the future of farmers, farms and agriculture.

FFA is an intra-curricular student organization for youth interested in agriculture, whose mission is to promote premiere leadership, personal growth and career success, while growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.

"We at Farmer’s Pantry want to support the future of farmers, farms and agriculture. Our products would not exist without American Farms since our ingredients are sourced and grown on American Farms. Our products support American farms and our commitment to FFA will make a difference in the future of agriculture,” says Josh Chaitovsky, Founder and CEO of Farmer’s Pantry.

The commitment will support the FFA Agriscience Fair which recognizes student researchers studying the application of agricultural scientific principles and emerging technologies in agriculture enterprises, https://www.FFAorg/participate/awards/agriscience-fair. Additionally Farmer’s Pantry will be an official sponsor at the National FFA Convention & Expo where FFA members from all corners of the nation converge in one place to celebrate their accomplishments and find inspiration for their future. The event features motivational keynote speakers, energetic concerts, fulfilling workshops and a sweeping Expo floor bustling with agriculture education and industry opportunities. The 2017 National FFA Convention & Expo will be Oct. 25-28 in Indianapolis, Ind., https://www.FFA.org/events/conventionandexpo.

Farmer’s Pantry will also elevate the FFA organization’s awareness via social media, website and press relations.

“Building a relationship with Farmer’s Pantry is very important to the National FFA,” said Molly Ball, National FFA Foundation president. “We are honored that a quality brand like Farmer’s Pantry not only grows it’s ingredients on American Farms, but that their contributions will support the National FFA achieve our vision of growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture.”

About Farmer’s Pantry

Farmer’s Pantry the proudly American Substantial snack company offers hearty, wholesome and crunchy snacks that are made with ingredients grown on American farms: authentic, identifiable ingredients you can recognize as some of the most beloved food staples found in a farmer’s pantry. The product line includes Farmer’s Pantry Cornbread Crisps made from one of America’s most beloved food staples and Farmer’s Pantry Meal Snacks, a first in offering meat and veggies/sides in one innovative dual pouch package.

Farmer’s Pantry understands that America is always hungry. Hungry for better. Hungry for success. Hungry to help our fellow citizens. And literally – hungry! Farmer’s Pantry Cornbread Crisps and Farmer’s Pantry Meal Snacks were created to literally “Feed That Hunger” - using only the best ingredients grown on American Farms and made with traditional American recipes.

Visit www.farmerspantry.farm for more information.

About National FFA Organization

The National FFA Organization is a national youth organization of 649,355 student members as part of 7,859 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is supported by 225,891 alumni members in 1,934 local FFA Alumni chapters throughout the U.S. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA Organization operates under a federal charter granted by the 81st United States Congress and it is an integral part of public instruction in agriculture. The U.S. Department of Education provides leadership and helps set direction for FFA as a service to state and local agricultural education programs. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook, Twitter and the official National FFA Organization blog.

About National FFA Foundation

The National FFA Foundation builds partnerships with industry, education, government, other foundations and individuals to secure financial resources that recognize FFA member achievements, develop student leaders and support the future of agricultural education. Governed by a 19-member board of trustees composed of educators, business leaders, individual donors and FFA Alumni, the foundation is a separately registered nonprofit organization. About 82 percent of every dollar received by the foundation supports FFA members and agricultural education opportunities. For more, visit FFA.org/Give.