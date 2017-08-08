ZOMARON’S RAPID GROWTH ATTRACTS PROVEN LEADERSHIP
Aaron Finkenzeller, Zomaron Inc.'s new Vice President of Products and Technology
Finkenzeller joins from Zucora Inc. where he was Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer. His leadership experience spans two decades where he has led the development and scaling of multiple concurrent proprietary products for large national clients.
“We have grown so much over the past year and have seen such a tremendous demand for our products that we wanted to bring someone on board who could help in the roll out of our products and scaling our technology”, said Tarique Al-Ansari, CEO of Zomaron. “Aaron has proven his leadership abilities time and time again and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”
Overseeing both proprietary and non-proprietary products, Finkenzeller will be taking the reins of Zomaron’s products and technology shop as they continue to ramp up development of their Fintech solutions. Having a Masters of Business Administration and Computer Science background, he possesses an essential coupling of business acumen and tech-savviness that Zomaron is looking to leverage in its overall growth strategy.
“Our growth is not by accident,” said Al-Ansari. “It is due to the tremendous work of our team and the knowledge they bring to the table. With Aaron joining our leadership team to help foster an environment of innovation and progress at Zomaron, I’m confident we’ll be able to take our product development to the next level and really disrupt the industry.”
Finkenzeller believes Zomaron’s future lies with the company’s vision of developing innovative customer-centric solutions, “When I look at the tech landscape in London, Zomaron is one of a very few firms on the cutting edge. With the electronic payments industry being as hot as it is, and the buzz Zomaron has created with their growth and efforts disrupting the industry, my decision to join them was an easy call.”
About Zomaron
Zomaron is an award-winning payment solutions and financial technology firm, recognized by Profit Magazine as one of Canada's fastest growing companies. Based out of London, Ontario, Zomaron's proprietary suite of innovative payment solutions has positioned it as a Fintech leader nationwide.
