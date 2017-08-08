Asante Mama finalist for Eco-Excellence Awards 2017

This year, Asante Mama’s Organic Curcuma Herbal Tea has been selected as a finalist in the Alternative Remedies Wellness category by a fully independent jury.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 8, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ugandan social brand Asante Mama has been nominated as a finalist in the 7th annual Natural Child World’s Eco-Excellence Awards. Every year, the Natural Child World (NCW) Magazine, a preeminent lifestyle magazine with a clear focus on socially responsible and ecologically consumer values, rewards the efforts of organizations that offer outstanding sustainable and socially responsible products or services.

In 2016, more than 500 products were reviewed and over 364.000 people voted. This year, Asante Mama’s Organic Curcuma Herbal Tea has been selected as a finalist in the Alternative Remedies Wellness category by a fully independent jury. The jury members tried and tested the organic Asante Mama tea and deemed it worthy of selection.

Voting for the Asante Mama Organic Curcuma Herbal Tea will be possible until August 31st via the Eco-Excellence Awards website:

How to vote:

1. Go to Eco-Excellence Awards website

2. Select WELLNESS

3. Select ALTERNATIVE REMEDIES

4. Select ASANTE MAMA CURCUMA HERBAL TEA (second item)

The winners will be announced on September 7th. They will all be featured in the Fall issue of NCW Magazine. One’s vote will not only help the Asante Mama initiative boost public awareness and social engagement but will also increase the opportunities of thousands of local Ugandan farm families by helping them to get better access to education, health, and social services.



Asante Mama, which means ‘thank you Mother’ in Swahili, is a true story of passion, commitment, and perseverance. It was founded several years ago by Pamela Anyoti Peronaci as a social brand under her company Sunshine Agro Products Ltd. Asante Mama brand of herbal teas, spices and cocoa was founded in order to stimulate natural, organic and non-GMO farming in Uganda.

The initiative now directly supports over 10,000 rural Ugandan families and is thus a key source of growth and employment in the region.

By directly working with local contract farmers and training them on Good Agricultural Practices, Asante Mama delivers to the consumers high-quality products while simultaneously providing local farmers with sustainable income.

Asante Mama offers a wide variety of healthy, natural and equitable products all produced with a deep respect for nature. The Asante Mama Organic Curcuma Herbal Tea is one of its best products and has been chosen as a finalist in the Alternative Remedies Wellness category because of its numerous beneficial effects and its genuine tastiness.

It is filled with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which stimulate the body’s vitality. Its key active ingredient is curcumin, a component well-known for its anti-inflammatory function. Curcumin also has favorable effects on various factors that play a role in heart disease and stimulates levels of the brain hormone BDNF, a growth hormone which fights several degenerative processes in the brain.



Contact:

USA Representative:

Deb Longua-Zamero, COO US

Los Angeles, California

sales.us@asantemama.com

+1 310 466 4651

www.asantemama.com

