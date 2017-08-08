Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Population Health Management Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Report On-“Population Health Management Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 - 2022”.

Population Health Management Market 2017

Executive Summary
This report studies the global Population Health Management market, analyzes and researches the Population Health Management development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cerner Corporation
McKesson Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
Healthagen
OptumHealth
IBM Corporation
Epic Corporation
Conifer Health Solutions
Health Catalyst
Wellcentive
i2i Population Health
Verscend Technologies


Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Population Health Management can be split into
Web-based
Cloud-based
On-premise

Market segment by Application, Population Health Management can be split into
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Employer Groups
Government Bodies


Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis

2 Global Population Health Management Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Population Health Management Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cerner Corporation
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Population Health Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 McKesson Corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Population Health Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Population Health Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Healthagen
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Population Health Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 OptumHealth
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Population Health Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 IBM Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Population Health Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Epic Corporation
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Population Health Management Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
..…..Continued

