Life Insurance in Norway Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Synopsis

'Life Insurance in Norway Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Norwegian life insurance segment and a comparison of the Norwegian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gprovides a comprehensive overview of the Norwegian economy and demographics, as well as detailed information pertaining to the country's competitive landscape.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of recent changes in regulatory structure.

Summary

' Life Insurance in Norway, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Norwegian life insurance segment, including:

• The Norwegian life insurance segment’s growth prospects by life insurance category

• Key trends, drivers and challenges for the life insurance segment

• A comprehensive overview of the Norwegian economy and demographics

• The various distribution channels in the Norwegian life insurance segment

• Details of the competitive landscape in the life insurance segment in Norway

• Details of regulatory policy applicable to the Norwegian insurance industry

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Norway:

• It provides historical values for the Norwegian life insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Norwegian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

• It provides a comparison of the Norwegian life insurance segment with its regional counterparts.

• It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Norway.

• It profiles the top life insurance companies in Norway and outlines the key regulations affecting them.

Key Highlights

• The Norwegian life segment remained dominated by guaranteed interest life products, with average associated returns above the prevalent interest rate.

• The government announced plans to remove the VAT exception rule for companies providing financial services and will introduce new taxation by January 2017.

• On January 1, 2016, new provisions on disability pension associated with private occupational pension became effective.

• The Norwegian life segment is highly competitive and characterized by price competition.

• The segment is concentrated, with the top 10 insurers accounting for 99.2% of the segment’s gross written premium in 2015.

